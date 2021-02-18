The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (7-4) continue their surge to the end of the season as they won two games this past week and have won seven of their last eight games of the season.
After a loss to Wellsboro to start their week, the Tigers picked up right where they left off as they continue to move in the right direction as the season continues.
Against Towanda on Friday, Feb. 12 Mansfield was able to put together a 57-44 win over the Black Knights behind a balanced scoring attack that saw three players hit double-figures and six players score more than five points.
The Tigers got off to a hot start, taking a commanding 20-5 lead in the first quarter.
Things continued to roll for the Tigers’ offense as they continued to score in bunches and senior Curtis Craig caught fire scoring 13 points in the frame as the Mansfield team went into the half sitting with a 39-15 lead over Towanda.
The second half saw the Towanda team start to claw back, and they held Mansfield to just 18 points in the half.
But it was too little, too late as the Tigers hung on for a double-digit victory of 57-44.
The Tigers got 13 points from Craig (all in the second quarter), 10 points and four assists from sophomore Sammy Lawrence and 13 points, six rebounds and five assists from senior Jacob Evans in the victory.
Alex Stein and Karson Dominick also added eight points in the effort and Brody Burleigh scored five points with seven rebounds.
In their next contest of the week, Mansfield hosted the Cowanesque Valley Indians (3-10) on Saturday, Feb. 13 and continued to play at a high level as they captured a 63-51 win.
Things remained close in the contest until the third quarter, where the Mansfield offense came alive and after only scoring 28 first half points, scored 24 points in the third to put away the Indians on their home floor.
Freshman Dominick was able to get back to scoring at high-volume in the win, and after being held to less than 10 points in each of the previous two contests he was able to net 19 points to go along with his five rebounds on the night.
Junior Eli Shaw set a career-high in the win as well scoring 16 points on 7-8 shooting to help lead his team.
Stein added nine points and Burleigh netted seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds as the Tigers picked up their seventh win of the year.
The Indians were almost able to claw back in the fourth quarter behind a combined effort from Tucker St. Peter and McGuire Painter who combined for 17 of the Indians’ 18 points in the frame.
St. Peter had one of his better games of the season as he netted 16 points in the loss.
Painter continued his impressive offensive season in the loss and scored a game-high 20 points while knocking down two three-pointers.
Also with seven points for the Indians was senior Ben Cooper.
CV’s next contest is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 as they look to get back on track when they travel to take on Northeast Bradford (5-6)at 6 p.m.
The Tigers Looked to continue their hot-streak as they hosted Sayre on Wednesday, Feb. 18.