The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (3-4) won their third straight contest as they topped the Williamson Warriors (0-10) in Tioga by a score of 70-34.
The Mansfield team used a 24-point first quarter to gain an 16-point advantage early and never looked back as they received big scoring across the board in the win.
Seniors Alex Stein and Curtis Craig combined for 15 points in the frame and Mansfield continued to roll in the second as they extended their lead to 48-18 at the half.
The Tigers maintained the momentum in the second half as they closed the game, outscoring the Warriors 32-16 in the final two quarters in a game that was never in question.
Mansfield was led by Craig who scored a game-high 20 points while knocking down nine field goals.
Sophomore Brody Burleigh continued to control the paint as he notched 17 points in the win for his team.
Also in double digits was Stein, who added 11 points and connected on two three-pointers. Freshman Karson Dominick continued his scoring rampage to start his career and added 11 points and has scored in double digits in each of his first seven games of the season and is averaging 15.4 points-per-game this season.
The Mansfield team will put their three-game win streak on the line on Friday, Feb. 5 as they host the powerhouse Troy Trojans (9-1).
Troy's star player Ty Barrett is looking to score 1,000 career points as just a junior and only needs 14 points to hit the mark.
Barrett has averaged nearly 26 points-per-game this season and scored 22 points against Mansfield in their last matchup.
The tip-off is set for 6 p.m.