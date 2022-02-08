MANSFIELD – A slow start and a flurry of three-pointers from the Northwest Rangers (14-6) buried the NP-Mansfield Tigers (10-7) here on their home floor on Monday, Feb. 7 as they fell on their home floor by a score of 59-52 for their fifth loss in their previous six contests of the 2021-2022 season.
Northwest would come out on fire from deep to open the game, with Josh Miner opening the game with a three-pointer, a trend that would continue throughout the night during their shooting display.
The Rangers would end up building their lead to 19-4 in the first quarter, with Gary McLendon knocking down three triples in the frame and the Northwest knocking down four in all as they had Mansfield down big early.
But the Tigers would start to figure things out quickly, and after Northwest received another three from Jake Prestrak the Tigers would start to mount their run.
The Mansfield team would rip off a 9-2 run over the next three minutes of play, with a plethora of players contributing to the run.
A nice layup from Sammy Lawrence, a big corner-three from Andrew Green, and a coast-to-coast steal and score from Karson Dominick that forced a Ranger timeout with 4:11 left in the half as they closed the score to 24-17.
Down the stretch, the Tigers would begin to take advantage of their size advantage.
Brody Burleigh would start to bully the smaller interior players from Northwest as they would finish the half on a 6-3 run where Burleigh scored two big buckets in the paint to close the gap to 27-25 at the half.
In the second half, Mansfield would continue to shave away at the lead and outscored the Rangers by a count of 14-13 behind balanced scoring from their starters.
Lawrence, Dominick and Burleigh would pace the Tigers with four points each in the frame while Eli Shaw also added a big bucket, and after a tough start, the Mansfield team rallied back to head into the fourth down just one point, 39-40.
In the fourth, Mansfield would get some big shots from Eli Shaw, who scored a team-high seven points in the quarter with two three-pointers, but the Northwest would show some impressive composure down the stretch.
The Rangers would be 8-15 from the line in the fourth, and McLendon would add to his already stellar night with 10 points in the final frame, and Josh Miner would also net nine points down the stretch with a three-pointer and knocking down 6-8 shots from the line.
They would close the game out with a 19-13 in the final frame to close out the game and hand the Mansfield Tigers their seventh loss of the year.
Mansfield received a strong night from Eli Shaw and was one of three players in double-figures for the Tigers as he scored a team-high 15 points with two three-pointers in the effort.
Also with 10 points apiece were Lawrence and Burleigh while Dominick was able to add eight points.
The Rangers received two impressive scoring nights from both McLendon and Miner, who combined for an impressive 44 points, with Miner knocking down an incredible five threes in the victory for Northwest.
Alex Davis contributed six points while Green chipped in a three-pointer for Mansfield.
With their season coming down the stretch, Mansfield has stumbled in their most recent stretch, in a slew of close games decided in the fourth quarter, and will need to clean up their late-game execution as they look towards the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs.
They will get another big test to try and right the ship as they travel to Athens (12-5) on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
In their previous matchup, Athens was able to top the Tigers in Mansfield by a score of 55-39 just a few weeks ago.