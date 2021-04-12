North Penn-Liberty senior Eva Rice fought through injuries in the 2021 season to push the Lady Mounties basketball team to the second round of the District Class A Playoffs. For that and being able to produce on the biggest stage during the 2021 season, Rice has been named this year’s Tioga Publishing Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year.
”It has been such a rewarding season with all the recognition I have got and it has kept me pumped going into each game,” Rice said of receiving the award. “It has meant a lot to me because from a small school. I feel like we don’t always get the recognition that these big schools get. I have pushed myself so hard for the past four years in the regular season and off-season as well trying to be the best player I can be, so to get this recognition is what I’ve been waiting on for a long time.”
The work put in showed for the senior, and anytime the biggest moment called upon her to step up her game up, she responded.
During the season she fought through an ankle injury that derailed the mid-section of her season.
She was on minute restrictions but even when not getting full playing time shined in the brightest moments.
“I would say she is one of the best Liberty point guards ever,” Liberty Head Coach Tracy Gregory said. “She can break the press by passing the ball or just by her dribbling skills.”
Rice has often been referred to as the quarterback of the Liberty offense and her control in pushing her offense is evident when watching her play.
One instance where she showed her ability to step on and take control on the big stage was the Liberty girls’ first win over Mansfield in nearly 15 years.
Ricke checked into the game in the fourth quarter scored six points and dictated the pace of the game as the team blew the game wide open with a 17-1 run that extended the entire fourth quarter.
“I focus more during big games, which is huge,” Rice said. “I try to get zoned in before every game and block everything else out. I play better when I’m under pressure too, which elevates my game past others.”
Another instance of her ability to rise to the occasion was their District Playoff contest against Meadowbrook Christian. Rice scored a game-high 16 points and helped Liberty claim their first playoff win in over a decade.
“My favorite moment from this season was probably the District Game against Meadowbrook. It was such an exciting game because we had the biggest fan section we had all season,” Rice said. “I had so much adrenaline throughout that whole game and I will never forget how it felt to win a district game.”
Rice finished the season averaging just under 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and two assists per contest, but always shone brightest when her team needed her most.
In the final four-game stretch when the Liberty girls were vying for a playoff spot, Rice averaged an impressive 14 points per game and helped pull off some wins in close contests.
Rice’s career comes to an end with 630 career points and will be a player who is tough to replace with her production and leadership on the court.
“She stepped up a lot at the end of the season,” Gregory said. “She doesn’t celebrate, but she does voice her opinion. She is just an even tone quiet leader, but she leads without disrupting the team.”