Monday, Feb. 13
Girls Basketball
Girls Basketball
Wellsboro 42, Athens 33
Cowanesque Valley 46, Williamson 37
Boys Basketball
Canton 56, Montgomery 25
Wellsboro 55, Northeast Bradford 25
Towanda 57, Williamson 15
Girls Basketball
Troy 49, Milton 30
Boys Basketball
Wellsboro 64, Loyalsock 44
Troy 66, North Penn-Liberty 35
Girls Basketball
Towanda 41, Troy 21
Northeast Bradford 57, North Penn-Liberty 26
Wyalusing 47, Wellsboro 40
Cowanesque Valley 46, Sayre 33
North Penn-Mansfield 37, Canton 33
Athens 47, Williamson 44 (OT)
Wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Team Duals
Burrell 33, Canton 27
Wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Team Duals
Berks Catholic 38, Canton 15
Boys Basketball
North Penn-Mansfield 60, Athens 59 (OT)
North Penn-Liberty 50, Northeast Bradford 32
Canton 69, Williamson 38
Wellsboro 56, Wyalusing 30
Troy 69, Towanda 41
Sayre 65, Cowanesque Valley 51
Girls Basketball
Williamson 66, Wyalusing 35
Troy 45, Wellsboro 35
Northeast Bradford 55, Cowanesque Valley 39
Canton 38, Sayre 23
North Penn-Liberty 42, North Penn-Mansfield 29
