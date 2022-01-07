The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (5-2) entered their Thursday, Jan. 6 matchup with the Northern Tier League Large School leading Troy Trojans (6-1) down two key players in Drew and Liam Manning and were unable to capture a win as they fell by a score of 73-52.
The Hornets were able to keep things close throughout the opening portion of the contest, with Peyton McClure knocking down two early three-pointers in the first quarter, but the Trojan's offense would start to catch fire as the game continued.
After playing to a near-draw in the first frame of play with Troy holding a slim, one-point 12-11 lead, Troy would come alive from three-point range as they started to create some separation.
In the second frame, the Trojans outscored the Hornets 20-15, with the team knocking down three triples in the frame and were led by a strong effort from Mason Imbt in the post who netted six points in the quarter and pushed their advantage to 32-26 at the half.
The scoring frenzy would amp up in the third quarter for the Trojans, as they netted a game-best 27 points in the frame as they began to pull away from the Hornets.
Devin Selleck would score nine points in the quarter to lead his team as Troy had an astounding eight players chip in points during the quarter.
The Wellsboro team would only score 10 points in the frame with Hayes Campbell and Darryn Callahan carrying the scoring-load with four points each but found themselves down big heading into the fourth with the score 59-36.
The Hornets would win the fourth by a count of 16-14 with Callahan doing everything he could to help bring his team back, scoring eight points in the frame, but it wasn’t enough to overcome two big quarters from the Trojans as they fell by a final count of 73-52 to hand them just their second loss of the 2021-2022 season.
Callahan led the charge for the Hornets in the loss and netted a team-high 16 points with a three-pointer, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist on the night.
Conner Adams continued his strong season scoring the basketball as he was able to pour in 11 points while leading his team in assists with seven and grabbing two steals.
Adams has scored over 10 points in each of the past three contests and is averaging just over 18 points per contest during the stretch.
He has also showcased some fancy passing, and has topped five assists in each of those games, and racked up a total of 18 in just three games.
Campbell was also able to turn in a solid performance for the Hornets in the loss, as he netted 10 points to go with his eight rebounds and three steals.
Leading the Hornets on the boards in the game was Cameron Brought, who stepped up big without starting center Liam Manning in the lineup as he corralled a team-high 11 boards while also chipping three steals and seven points.
McClure ended with eight points as well to round out the scoring for the Wellsboro team.
Troy had three players in double-figures in the win, with Ty Barrett scoring a game-high 20 points in the win and Imbt also turning in a solid 14-point performance.
Zeb Oldroyd added 10 points for the Trojans Evan Woodard added nine for the NTL Large School leading Troy squad.
With the loss, Wellsboro now faces another tough task as they host their undefeated rival North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (6-0) on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in a big-time matchup between two teams with NTL Title aspirations.