The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (8-9) dropped their second straight contest of the season as they hosted the Athens Lady Wildcats (12-5) on Tuesday, Feb. 7, where they fell by a final score of 52-37.
A slow fourth quarter would prove to be the tipping point in the contest, with Wellsboro fighting down to the wire before being outscored 19-6 in the final frame to hand them their ninth loss of the 2021-2022 season and their second loss in a row.
Athens would get out to a quick start in the contest, with Karlee Bartlow adding five points and Mya Thompson scoring six as they were able to outscore Wellsboro 13-6 in the first quarter.
Wellsboro would get their offensive production in the first from Ella Posada, who knocked down two free throws, and Emma Coolidge netting four points but found themselves down early.
Wellsboro would rally back into contention in the second quarter, and a big three-pointer from Chloe Brandenburg and a big quarter from Coolidge, who netted six points, would help them to keep things interesting at the half with the Lady Hornets only trailing 19-21.
The Lady Hornets would continue to keep things close in the third quarter, as they would get another big three-pointer from Chloe Brandenburg.
Chloe Brandenburg would score five points in the quarter while Coolidge added another three points from the free-throw line on the back of her aggressive play.
Despite a strong frame from the Wellsboro girls, Athens would still outscore them by one point with Cayden Macik exploding after a quiet first half as she netted nine points in the frame to extend her teams’ lead to 34-31 heading into the fourth.
Macik would completely take over in the final frame, with the Lady Wildcat netting another big quarter as she knocked down three field goals and went 4-5 from the line for 10 points.
Emma Bronson would also be clutch down the stretch for Athens, as she netted five points and went 3-5 from the line to help close the game out in a big 18-6 final frame that closed the door on a Wellsboro upset.
The Lady Hornets would get another nice night from Coolidge who led her team with 15 points on 9-11 shooting from the free-throw line in an aggressive performance from Wellsboro’s top scorer.
Chloe Brandenburg continued her improvement as a player and the freshman who scored eight points and knocked down two threes.
Posada added six points while both Maddy Mascho and Emily Morris would chip in four points in a tough loss for the Wellsboro girls.
Athens was led by Macik who scored 23 points, almost exclusively in the second half, while Bartlow was able to add 10 points as well in the win for Athens.
The gauntlet continues for Wellsboro on the schedule as their next contest will be an away tilt with the Towanda Lady Black Knights (14-3) on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
The last time Wellsboro played Towanda they were topped by a final score of 60-35 on their home floor.