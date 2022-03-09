LIBERTY – The North Penn-Liberty Mounties basketball team (15-10) season came to a close here on Tuesday, March 8 as they were doomed by a slow start in their first-round PIAA Class A Playoff matchup against the Mount Calvary Christian Chargers (27-2) by a score of 75-52.
“The Mounties watched Mount Calvary open up the game with a barrage of threes and great teamwork,” Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman said. “But, instead of giving up they fought till the bitter end and made a game of it. But, every time the Mounties got close they would answer right back.”
The Chargers would open the game on an unprecedented run that was spurred by an impressive shooting performance that saw them get out to a monstrous early lead.
They would jet out to a 20-0 run in the first frame headed by the Chargers’ Avery Kopcha who would knock down an incredible four triples and score 14 points in the first quarter alone.
They would also get three triples from Evan Dumaine as they took complete control of the game in the opening frame and put the Mounties’ backs against the ropes.
Liberty would finally get themselves on the board with 3:30 left in the first quarter as Devin Bradley connected on a layup, but it would be the only points scored by the Mounties in the frame as they found themselves on the wrong end of a 25-2 quarter to open the game.
Despite the lopsided start to the game, the Mounties would continue to fight.
They would start to find their rhythm on offense in the next three quarters after finding little-to-no success early in the contest.
The two teams would play to a draw in the second frame, with Liberty looking to their senior leadership to handle the scoring load.
Noah Shedden put together an impressive frame that saw the senior center be extremely aggressive in the paint as he scored 10 points and got to the line for six shots where he knocked down four to help his team keep pace with the high-octane offense of the Chargers.
Hunter Thompson and Kyle Davis would both hit shots in the frame but every time the Mounties looked like they could make a run, the Chargers had an instant response.
The three-point shooting barrage from the Chargers would continue to pay dividends in the frame as they knocked down another four shots from deep and pushed their lead to 42-17 on a buzzer-beater three at the halftime buzzer.
But a technical foul for celebrating gave Liberty one more shot to close the gap.
Derek Litzelman would knock down both shots at the line with no time remaining to close things to 42-19 with a lot of ground still to make up.
The Mounties would come out of the break as a new team, and the offense started to roll as they poured in 22 points in the third quarter and shaved four points off the Chargers lead with the effort.
Litzelman would catch fire in the quarter and after a quiet first half poured in 10 points in the third to help his team narrow the gap.
They would close the gap to as little as 14 points during the quarter, but the Chargers would outscore the Mounties 15-10 down the stretch in the frame.
They would head into the fourth quarter with a healthy cushion of 19 points, with a score of 41-60 heading into the final quarter.
Liberty outscored the Chargers 39-35 in the middle quarters of the game, but the slow start proved to be insurmountable despite an extremely impressive, and resilient effort from the Mounties.
In the final quarter, the Chargers would close things out with a 15-11 advantage and put an end to the Liberty season in a 75-52 win.
In the loss, Liberty was led by Derek Litzelman and Shedden who each netted 19 points in the contest as both were able to overcome a scoreless first quarter to put together strong outings.
Litzelman also added six rebounds, three assists, and three steals and his emergence as a do-it-all player for the Mounties throughout the season will bode well for the future of the program as the junior is set to return even better next season.
Shedden added six boards as well to go with two steals as the senior ends his career with an extremely productive night and was one of the most important pieces to the Mounties District Playoff and State Playoff runs.
Thompson added seven points, three boards, and one assist while Bradley scored five points with six boards, two assists, and one steal for the Mounties as well.
Davis scored two points with four boards, two assists, and one steal to round out the top performers for Liberty in their final game of the season.
The Chargers were led by Kopcha who netted 24 points on six threes, Brett Taylor who scored 16 points with four threes, Evan Dumaine with 14 points on three triples, and Wyatt Lamb who scored 12 points as the Mount Calvary Christian team knocked down an incredible 15 three-pointers on the night.
Liberty ends their season 15-10 and lose eight seniors to graduation in Caiden Alexander, Davis, Bradley, Shedden, Stettson McGovern, Ben Cook, Talon Kolb, and Thompson and will need to replenish their lineup once again next season as they try and repeat the program success they have enjoyed over the past few seasons.
They will return one of their top-performers in Derek Litzelman next season who led his team in scoring with 13.5 points per game while also being the second-lea