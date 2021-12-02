Freshman Justice Smith led five players in double figures with a team-high 19 points to lead the Mansfield University men’s basketball team to a convincing, 79-61 victory over non-conference opponent Mercy College on Wednesday night, Dec. 1 in front of an electric crowd at Decker Gymnasium.
The Mounties improve to 1-5 with their first win of the season, while Mercy falls to 0-6.
Smith was 7-of-14 from the floor, while pulling in seven rebounds and dishing out four assists to power the Mountaineers in their best all-around game of the season. Smith connected on an ally-oop dunk in the second half off a pass from freshman Idris Ali, who also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Senior Eli Alvin continued to impress in his final season, adding 10 points and five rebounds, while freshman Scott Woodring also added 12 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Jaz Farrell rounded out the Mountaineer double-digit scorers, finishing with 13 points.
In the first half, the Mounties’ high-pressure defense forced multiple turnovers to help build an early 10-0 lead through the opening four minutes.
The Mavericks scored seven straight to cut the deficit to three with under four minutes to go, but a put-back dunk by Farrell halted the run.
The teams traded baskets over a back-and-fourth four minutes, before a jumper from Farrell and a trifecta by Friend extended the Mountaineer lead to 22-15 with under 10 minutes to go.
The Mountaineers continued to build on their lead to close out the period, leading by as much as 14, while heading into the break with a 37-25 advantage.
The Mounties opened the second half on a 12-6 run to extend their lead to 49-31 at the 49-33 mark.
Out of the under 12 media timeout, Ali scored four straight points in the paint and Smith converted a 3-point play to extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 57-35.
The Mavericks cut the lead to 14 with 8:18 to go, but freshman Manir Waller scored on the next possession and the Mountaineers never looked back.
Garrett Kirkland led the Mavericks with a team-high 18 points and four made 3-pointers.
The Mounties return to Decker Gymnasium on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for a PSAC East-West crossover game against Slippery Rock University.