We have finally arrived at quite possibly my favorite time of the year. No, not Christmas, basketball season.
It feels like it has been too long since I’ve seen a crowd cheering a late go-ahead basket or the sound of brand new Nikes screeching across the floor as a player cuts to the rim for a back-door basket, the consistent bouncing of a basketball filling a gym with fans on the edge of their seat as they hang on to every dribble they see.
Those sounds have started to fill local gyms like symphonies which is music to my ears as well as poetry in motion.
With the season set to begin in just a few days, it’s time to look at the area boys (we’ll look at the girls’ team next week once I get to see everyone play) and give you my preseason predictions for what things could look like.
I’ve only had a few opportunities to see teams play, so some is speculation based on the results from last year, but as I look into my crystal ball, these are how I think things will shake up in the 2021-2022 basketball season.
North Penn-Mansfield Tigers
Key Returners: Karson Dominick, Brody Burleigh, Sammy Lawrence and Eli Shaw
Key Departures: Alex Stein, Curtis Craig and Jacob Evans.
2020-2021 Record: 9-9
2021-2022 Prediction: 13-9
Mansfield has a lot to be excited about heading into the year. They return one of the best scorers in the league in Karson Dominick, one of the best rebounders in the league in Brody Burleigh plus other key returners in Sammy Lawrence who showed flashes of being a really exciting player last season and Eli Shaw who came on late in the year for the Tigers.
But there is a lot of uncertainty as to how it will work this season, and had the most trouble nailing down a final record due to the amount of what I perceive as “could go either way games”.
When going through my rankings I looked at opponents records, schedule and returners slated to take the court and Mansfield had a staggering five games that I flagged as close games, meaning their record could have a variance from 16-6 to 11-11, so I stuck the mid-ground with the 13-9 prediction.
They have some big tests on the schedule, such as seeing St. John Neumann in the regular season and two daunting matchups against Wellsboro.
It will be key for Mansfield to get off to a good start, with four tough games to start with their first coming against what could be a very interesting Sayre team, a Cowanesque Valley team who will be exponentially better than last season and a non-league matchup against South Williamsport who finished 15-5 last season and Canton who also was tough last season finishing 10-10 and winning big over the Tigers this past season.
If they can get through the opening stretch, it will be a huge confidence boost that could propel them way past my initial ranking.
But at 13-9, the Mansfield team will be in the hunt near the top of the Northern Tier League Large School standings and almost certainly a spot in the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs.
Cowanesque Valley Indians
Key Returners: McGuire Painter, Tucker St. Peter, Glenn Barnes and Gage Tilton.
Key Departures: Ben Cooper, Joe Easton and Devin Gatewood.
2020-2021 Record: 3-16
2021-2022 Record Prediction: 11-11
Another team with a lot to be excited about this season, the CV Indians came alive at the end of last season and is a team that might fly under the radar, but they have some real talent in the lineup that should help them to a much-improved record this season.
CV lost five games by less than 12 points last season, the difference between an 8-11 record and their final mark, and a lot of those games will see a flip as they played some of their best basketball of the year near the end of the season last year.
It was tough for the roster to get things going, with a truncated offseason and CV Head Coach Jason Fry taking over in his first year, but nearly every game on the schedule for the Indians is winnable and they should surprise some teams down the stretch.
They return one of the best scorers in all of the Northern Tier League in McGuire Painter, who if he can lead CV to a playoff berth and improve even more on last season, is one of my preseason First Team All NTL and sneaky NTL MVP selections.
They will be another team who will benefit from a possibly quick start, with the Jack Bush Tournament scheduled on their home floor with a chance to get themselves a win and build their confidence early in the year.
Senior Tucker St. Peter will be another player who might surprise people, and last season was coming off a devastating injury to his knee that might have limited him but is one of the best overall athletes in the entire county.
With Glenn Barnes expected to be a defensive stopper and Devin Gatewood expected to be a knock-down shooter, CV has a clear direction for the roles they want their players in and will lean on their speed to force teams to run with them.
If CV can get things rolling early, they have a chance to shock some teams as they have a total of seven games that I put into the “close games” category.
NP-Liberty Mounties
Key Departures: Noah Spencer, Brandon Thompson, Kevin Alexander, Koleton Roupp, and Colton Litzelman.
Key Returners: Derek Litzelman, Kyle Davis, Devin Bradley, Talon Kolb and Noah Shedden.
2020-2021 Record: 14-3 (NTL Small School Champs)
2021-2022 Prediction: 11-11
The North Penn-Liberty Mounties have lost more than any other team in the area, with not only their starting five all being lost to graduation but also their first man off the bench as well.
They will have a roster filled with seniors, but nearly none of them have seen significant floor time so this season will more than likely be a transition year for the Mounties who are coming off back-to-back Small School Titles.
But, the positives are visible when watching them play, and I’m not going to lie, I was impressed when watching them scrimmage in the preseason.
A player to watch will be Devin Bradley, the new main ball-handler for the Liberty team has a definite way about him, and has a devastating first step, and shoots the ball well.
Derek Litzelman will be the next man up in terms of leading the offense and looks much bigger and stronger than last season. He will have much more of a load to carry on offense and the Liberty team will need to lean on not only his ability but also his experience as he by far has had the most playing time for anyone who will be starting this season.
They also return Talon Kolb who looked good in their scrimmage as well as some versatile big guys such as Kyle Davis who looks to be a solid rebounder who can also stretch the floor and shoot as well as Noah Shedden who boasts speed and endurance that will test the conditioning of those trying to guard him in transition.
The schedule isn’t too rough for Liberty to start but will need to get off to a good start against Meadowbrook Christian (a team they will see again later in the year) as they try and win the Kyle Lynn Tournament to start their year.
They also have to face Wellsboro and Troy in their opening few games, not an easy task.
But they won’t face any non-league opponents besides Meadowbrooke and besides a few main teams, no one boasts an overwhelming advantage over anyone else.
As Liberty tries to transition into the next era, expect Coach Brian Litzelman to get his guys ready and be a tough team to scout early on as there is little to no report on many of the players taking the floor.
I have them sitting at right around 0.500 on the season with the possibility for that to swing either way if their new-look lineup can come together quickly. The Northern Tier League only has a few teams that look to be significantly better so where Liberty lands in the landscape is the most mysterious of any team.
Williamson Warriors
Key Departures: None
Key Returners: Jake Schmitt, Everett Dominick, Tristan Parker, Kristian Mizdail, Devin O’Dell and Wes Carleton.
2020-2021 Record: 2-18
2021-2022 Prediction: 7-15
An interesting team coming into the 2021-2022 season, the Williamson Warriors return nearly every player to the roster including every player who scored more than the one-point-per game last season.
Williamson had their struggles but seemed to get better as the season progressed and should take a substantial leap in the correct direction this season.
They have a bunch of long and athletic players and the return and improvement of junior Jacob Schmitt will be huge as he continues to develop, and after a season where he averaged 10.9 points and six rebounds should be in for a big uptick in production this season.
They also return solid scorers in Everett Dominick and Tristian Parker, who are both long wing players who can dribble, shoot and score at the rim. They also return Kristian Mizdail, one of the most underrated point guards in terms of ball-handling in the area and should take on a much bigger role in the scoring department this season. With a wealth of returners and athletes, I expect Williamson to be much-improved, my prediction will land them at 7-15 (a five-game jump from last season) as the program continues to try and build in what could be a pivotal season for the Warriors moving forward.
Wellsboro Hornets
Key Departures: Isaac Keane
Key Returners: Liam Manning, Darryn Callahan, Peyton McClure, Conner Adams, Drew Manning, Cameron Brought and Hayes Campbell.
2020-2021 Record: 15-4
2021-2022 Prediction: 16-6 (Winner of Northern Tier League Large School Division)
Well, Wellsboro doesn’t lose much this season and will be looked to as one of the top dogs in the entire Northern Tier League this season, as they are coming off an impressive 15-4 season and return nearly everyone to the fold this year.
Liam Manning is slated to be one of the best bigs in the league, coming off a season where he averaged 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest and is going to be a problem for teams this season as he looks even bigger and stronger.
They have a seasoned point guard in Conner Adams who looks better every season and is now much more comfortable in the offense, one of the best knock-down shooters in the league in Peyton McClure, one of the best lockdown defenders in Darryn Callahan who is also a devastating shooter from the mid-range and now add a three-headed monster to the rotation as Hayes Campbell will get the starter role this season while Drew Manning and Cameron Brought will come off the bench with some Caden Smith also sprinkled into their eight-man rotation, something most teams in the area could only dream of.
It may be preseason, but Wellsboro is my pick to win it all this season and win somewhere from 16-18 games and try and make some noise this season in the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs as this unit tries to bounce back from two first-round exits in the past year.