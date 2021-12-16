Well, we somehow survived opening weekend, where many of our girls and boys basketball teams were in action in tip-off tournaments all over, and man-oh-man is it exciting to be back talking and watching some hoops, something I can’t believe that they pay me to do.
From nail-biters to blowouts, there was a bit of everything going on as basketball is one of those things where you sometimes have to see some live action to get the full picture.
Now that I have seen some girls play, digested what I saw, and looked at the box scores, I think I am ready to give my thoughts on how I think things will shake up for area teams this season.
After using my magical crystal ball to predict the boys’ basketball season, it looks like this psychic will take his crack at predicting the girls’ basketball season as well.
NP-Liberty Lady Mounties
Key Departures:
Eva Rice, Lydia Paulhamus, Ryan Upham, Kiersten Mitstifer, Camryn Moyer, Bridgette Russell, Alexis Crowe
Key Returners/Additions:
Sidney Landis, Mackenzie Broughton, daRBY Stetter, Nikki kiSCADDEN, Elizabeth Ritchie, Tierney Patterson, Jaclyn Nelson
Last Season Record:
7-10
Record Prediction:
10-12
The biggest takeaway I had from watching the Liberty girls scrimmage was ‘Man, that team is scrappy and long.’
Liberty boasts a lineup with a lot of good size and length and that has shown during the early part of the season where they held their opponents to under 30 points in each contest.
They have a tough group with a lot of players who could make an impact such as Sidney Landis, Jaclyn Nelson, Elizabeth Ritchie, and Darby Stetter as well as some new faces such as Tierney Patterson and Nikki Kiscadden also looked strong as a ball-handler.
They will need to find some sort of rhythm on offense if they want to compete, but this season seems like a springboard for a team that will be even more competitive in the future.
I still think they can make some noise and capture 10-11 wins but will need to continue to develop as the season continues.
CV Lady Indians
Key Departures:
None
Key Returners/Additions:
Paisley Nudd, Ella Churchill, Mackenzie Surine, Kyra Daley, Renee Abbott, Logan Hamilton, Maddie Millard, Janna Quick
Last Season Record:
1-16
Record Prediction:
7-15
The CV girls may have had a rough season in 2019-2020, but they have a lot to look forward to in upcoming seasons that should help move them in the right direction.
The Lady Indians have a lot of talented young athletes with Ella Churchill and Ashley Woodring both playing well in their season-opening tournament.
They also return juniors Paisley Nudd and Janna Quick, as well as sophomore Makenzie Surine and Rylie Walker to the fold and CV, has a lot of young talent to lean on.
This team gets after it on defense and once the offense rounds into form can compete with anyone on a given night.
I have them with seven wins, but they should be a team to watch as they return nearly everyone next season and have a ton of young talent to develop.
NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers
Key Departures:
Grace Farrer, Elizabeth Kahl, Sarah Spohn, Ashley Brubaker
Key Returners:
Peyton Chapel, Shaniyah Sparrow, Ella Farrer, McKenna Lightner, Ella Swingle, Addison Farrer
Last Season Record:
4-10
Record Prediction:
8-14
NP-Mansfield looked much improved in the opening tournament in comparison to last season, and the shooting of Peyton Chapel will be a big part of what they can do on offense.
They are young and have some talented athletes on the roster and McKenna Lightner looked like a rebounding machine in the tournament as she was tough under the rim.
Addison Farrer has been solid as a ball-handler and seniors Ella Farrer and Shaniyah Sparrow offer up some senior leadership to such a young roster.
This may not be the year that Mansfield pops as a team, but it will be a big building season as their young players get the opportunity to learn the varsity game and what it takes to succeed.
I have them at 8-14 but being a team in the future to look out for.
Wellsboro Lady Hornets
Key Departures:
Sarah Mosher, Kiyah Boyce, Bailey Monks
Key Returners/Additions:
Emma Coolidge, Jordyn Abernathy, Rylie Boyce, Ella Posada
Last Season Record:
6-9
Record Prediction:
12-10
I wasn’t sure what to make of the Wellsboro team heading into the year, but they have exceeded expectations as a group and could be a really interesting team this season with all of their young contributors.
They have a mix of strong leading seniors in Emma Coolidge and Emma Brandenburg and so far the additions of Chloe Bradenburg, Paige Logsdon, and Maddy Mascho have been huge.
With the mix of young and experienced players, I think Wellsboro will shock some teams as they have a very diverse group of skill-sets heading into the year.
I have the Wellsboro girls as a solid 12-10 team that shocks a lot of teams and is in the mix at the top of the NTL.
Williamson Lady Warriors
Key Departures:
Abby Root, Latiesha Peterson
Key Returners/Additions:
Taylor Rae Jones, Lena Lewis, Emma Meisner, Kayla Burrows, Teagan Jones, Gracie Stephens
Last Season Record:
6-11
Record Prediction:
14-8
I monikered this team ‘The Bright Future Lady Warriors’ last season, and I am sticking by it as they have already shown that they are a team to watch this season.
Williamson is 2-1 and junior Taylor Rae Jones has exceeded expectations already as a stat sheet stuffer and will be in the mix for NTL Player of the Year.
They also have one of the best young players in the league in Olivia Meisner who can pass, score and rebound better than most post players in the league.
They have a slew of roster depth and even added a strong athlete in Gracie Stephens who will be a key part of their success.
They also return seasoned veterans who have had plenty of playing time such as Lena Lewis, Payton Blend, Kayla Burrows, and a few others who will be a strong mix to the young talent on the team.
With everything trending upwards for this team, expect them to be near the top of the standings at the end of the season as I have them slated for a 14-8 year.
By the time this goes to press, they will have already taken on Towanda and we will get to see what the Bright Future Lady Warriors are capable of this upcoming season.