Basketball is a game of numbers, and fans, coaches and players are always doing what we call “deep-dives” into what those numbers mean if anything.
Sometimes to find competitive advantages, sometimes to see the faults in our lineups, and sometimes because, “Holy crap, is that number real?!”
Things in life can be deceiving, even the numbers, but usually, they help paint a picture of what is happening on a per-game basis as well as looking at the broader spectrum of what is happening around the league.
Over the past week, there have been some gaudy numbers that have jumped off the stat sheet, and from being on vacation for the holidays to being home and not out covering games due to close contact with COVID-19 (don’t worry folks I came back negative), I have had a lot of time to just look at the numbers and have compiled some statistics from this past week that jumped off the page.
The first stat that should be at the forefront of everyone’s mind is 59 points.
No, that is not a game total for a team, that is a game total from one player, none other than CV’s McGwire Painter.
I called Painter a dark-horse Northern Tier League MVP candidate in my season-opening predictions and gosh darn it does it look better with each passing week.
He opened the year with two scoring masterpieces where he dropped nearly 60 points in the Jack Bush Tournament to lead his team to victory, and I thought to myself, “Wow, that’s impressive, that kid can just flat-out score the basketball,” but little did I know that he would cram all that scoring into just one night in what was a performance for the ages.
After his nuclear start to the season in the Jack Bush Tournament, Painter had a couple of tough games in a daunting stretch that saw the CV boys drop a couple of games against some solid opponents.
Despite that, his scoring stayed steady, and over the Christmas break in Addison, the scoring phenom set some new marks for not only himself but for the entirety of District 4 basketball.
59 points are the most points (by the information I have) that ANY player has ever scored in not only CV history and NTL history but the history of District 4.
Even more impressive than in the day and age of three-point bombers putting up gaudy numbers, that’s just not how Painter plays.
Yes, he can knock down three-pointers (he had just one in this performance) but the scoring savant is a true slasher and finisher at the rim and proved that in his game where he had 20 field goals and was also devastating from the charity stripe where he knocked down 13-15 shots, which shows the aggressive nature in which he plays.
In terms of doing it the ‘hard way’, that’s a lot of volume.
Reminiscent of one of my favorite players in the NBA of all time, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped 50 points in the NBA Finals closeout game and has never been known as a knock-down shooter, but getting in there with the bigs and finishing at the rim.
Yeah, he had two treys in his 50-point game, but just like Painter, that’s not Antetokounmpo’s game.
He gets into the paint and makes you pay, which is something Painter certainly did in his historical outing.
Now Painter isn’t a seven-footer, but man does he fly with the trees in the paint with incredible acrobatics and difficult moves this is just another feather in the cap for one of the greatest scorers in CV basketball history and now the holder of one of the most unbreakable records in all of District 4.
Now, the next number is two numbers, but they both are dependent on the other.
The first number is 5-0.
That’s the record of the Mansfield Tigers basketball game so far.
Undefeated with a few nice wins, the Tigers are riding high, but their success has been largely indicative of the play of junior center Brody Burleigh who has been producing at unprecedented rates this season so far.
In five games, Burleigh has surpassed double-digit rebounds in every contest.
And when I say surpassed, I mean blew double-digits out of the water.
He has had 12+ boards in EVERY contest this year.
No small feat, but has also had 14+ rebounds in all but one game.
Sheesh, that’s just an impressive number and now he is averaging a league-best 14.3 per game with no signs of slowing down.
Now the rebounding has been good, but the scoring continues to get better and better and begs the question that if this continues, is he the best center in the league?
In the preseason, I definitely had Burleigh as a top-five guy and I am usually stingy about admitting I am wrong, but so far he has been the cream of the crop.
He is not only rebounding at an alarming rate, but after only scoring seven points in their season-opener he has put up double-digit scoring performances in his past four games including a 26-point outing against Williamson in his most recent game and even 21 against a big and strong Canton team.
He has pushed his totals for scoring up to just over 17 points per game with no signs of slowing down and has topped 15 points in all but two games this season.
I know it’s still early, but there has to be some NTL MVP buzz over in the Mansfield gym, and is more than deserving for the all-around ability the junior has shown, as well as a strong sense of leadership and is just a great overall kid and player.
Now time for the final number, which is a real doozy.
Eight points.
In context, eight points can mean a lot of things.
What a team scored in a quarter, what a player contributed in win or loss, or even what a defender held a premier scorer to in a big game.
But in this scenario, it is what the NP-Mansfield girls held Sayre to in their latest game.
Now Sayre has been on-and-off the court due to numbers and other circumstances this season, but come on, how can’t you get excited for a defense holding a team to just eight points?
Mansfield was in desperate need of a win and was able to lean on the most important thing in high school basketball needed to pick up wins; which is defense.
To put it into perspective, Mansfield out-scoring Sayre’s final score in three out of four quarters.
They had two players match or exceed that number on their own.
So kudos to Jenn Grove on getting an excellent effort from her team and picking up the win in what was one of the most impressive defensive games of the year for any team this season.
So as we look at the numbers and try to make sense of the early season, these are some of the biggest stats that have stuck with me this week.
And as a reporter, fan, and someone who loves stat-crunching, there is one thing that holds true in all sports across the board; The numbers just don’t lie.