As we continue through the season, we are finally at a point where we can get a clearer picture of what is happening in the world of area basketball this year.
There have been surprises, disappointments and all sorts of other stuff that is helping to shape the way I think about teams so I thought it would be a good point in the season to look at some of those storylines that have been dominant so far this year.
I don’t claim to know everything or even a lot, but so far this season I feel even more wrong than usual as there have been a few teams that have blown my expectations out of the water, which is pretty cool to witness.
The first thing I wanted to talk about was the Wellsboro girls basketball team, who have leaned on a young and talented roster to push out to a 4-2 record so far this season.
I have to admit, I didn’t see it coming.
Last year, Wellsboro had a lot of woes on offense that crippled them against a lot of teams, but now the Lady Hornets looked poised to compete at the top of the league for the foreseeable future.
The additions of Chloe and Emma Brandenburg, Maddy Mascho and Paige Logsdon have completely changed the trajectory of this team and the play of Emma Coolidge has been outstanding to start the year.
Wellsboro is currently starting three freshmen to go along with one sophomore and one senior, but the inexperience hasn’t shown as the young unit has melded well together and bought in on the defensive end of the floor.
The new additions to the starting lineup have all scored over five points per game and the defense of Logsdon in the post has been incredible as she has nine blocks already this season and has been a rebounding machine with 53 on the year.
They also have Emma Brandenburg down low who has been impressive, to say the least, as she has also racked up 10 blocks and has 33 rebounds.
My perception has completely changed on this team and it all starts on defense where they just flat out get after it and fight for every possession.
With all of the underclassmen's help they have received, it should be noted that Coolidge is having not only a career-year, but one of the best in the league, as she has averages of around 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, and has a team-high 29, steals already this season.
If they can continue their strong play, there is no reason they shouldn’t be vying for a strong seeding in the District 4 Playoffs as well as a shot at the NTL Large School crown.
The other big surprise in area basketball is just how good the Mansfield boys basketball team has been, not going to lie I thought they would be a strong team, but they have blown my expectations out of the water.
The jump that Brody Burleigh has had is unprecedented, and despite the numbers not being a massive jump from last season the product on the floor has been something to see.
The big-bodied center has expanded his game, and on offense has been devastatingly efficient as he has scored 15 points per contest on nearly 80% shooting.
He has also been one of the best rebounders in all of District 4, averaging 14 per game, and has been one of the best players in the NTL so far this season.
Also making a huge leap this season is sophomore Karson Dominick, who really can just do it all on offense and should rival anyone in the league for this years’ scoring title.
Dominick has had two huge games already, scoring 33 in the opener and 27 in a win over Canton, and is averaging over 26 points a game.
I got the pleasure to see him score his 33 in the season-opener, and let me tell you, don’t leave that man open.
He has a lot of rhythm and flow to his game and when he catches fire, there may not be a player more dangerous to score the basketball in the entire league.
They also have great glue guys such as Eli Shaw who rebounds, defends and can get buckets and the point guard play of Sammy Lawrence has been strong to start as he has shown the ability to affect the game in every facet despite not scoring in large bunches.
Lawrence has not only passed the ball extremely well (5.3 assists per game) but has also rebounded extremely well as he averages just under five per game.
He has scored 10 points per game and has looked more and more comfortable as the season has progressed, which bodes well for the junior point guard as Mansfield looks to continue their hot start to the year.
With how well their core is playing, Mansfield is a real dark-horse contender to win the NTL Large School Division and will get a chance to prove that merit over the next few weeks as the schedule gets tougher.
Well, so far this season has been as fun as I imagined it would be, but these two teams' meteoric rise are the ones that stuck out to me over the first few weeks of play.
I can’t wait to get out there and catch some more games and see how the season unfolds as we head into the meat of the 2021-2022 basketball season.