The NP-Mansfield Tigers (10-5) bounced back in a big way after dropping three games in a row as they were able to pull off a big 69-38 victory over the Williamson Warriors (2-13) on their home floor on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Mansfield relied on an extremely balanced approach in the win, with nine players contributing to the scoring and three players reaching double-digit point totals in the effort.
In the first frame, the Mansfield offense would display their balance in a big quarter where they netted 19 points with six players getting in on the frenzy.
Karson Dominick, Brody Burleigh and Sammy Lawrence would each score four points in the quarter while Andrew Green would knock down a three as they began to build their lead.
Williamson would keep pace early though, with both Devin O’Dell and Erick Berkan knocking down three-pointers to keep things close as they headed into the second down just 19-11.
The Mansfield offense would continue to cook in the second, and Green would continue to be on fire from three-point range as he knocked down two triples and scored eight points in the quarter for his team while Cooper Shaw also added a three-pointer.
Williamson would continue to try and keep pace, netting 10 points in the frame, and Kristian Mizdail would knock down a three-pointer while Everett Dominick would start to heat up as he poured in seven points and a three-pointer as well.
Despite the strong offensive first half, it wasn’t enough to keep up with the flurry Mansfield put together to start the game as the Tigers would push out to a 33-21 lead at the halftime break.
With a big lead, Mansfield would use the second half to pull away as they poured in 18 points in the third and fourth quarters while clamping down on Williamson and holding them to just 17 points.
In the third, Burleigh would start to punish Williamson down low as he poured in six points while Dominick would also add four more points as they headed into the fourth with a commanding 51-27 lead.
Williamson would fight back in the fourth, scoring 11 points, but Mansfield would continue to display supreme balance with seven players scoring in the final frame led by Dominick once again who netted five points as they closed the game out with a 69-38 victory.
For Mansfield, Dominick led the way scoring a game-high 15 points and went a perfect 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Burleigh was able to pour in 10 points while Green put together his best offensive game of the year scoring 13 points and knocking down a game-high three triples.
Lawrence was able to add eight points, Eli Shaw added seven points, Cooper Shaw scored five points, Alex Davis netted five points, Joe Sember scored three and Dante Stiger chipped in two points in an impressive offensive display for the Tigers’ offense.
Williamson had just one double-digit scorer in the loss with Everett Dominick netting a team-high 11 points, Tristan Parker added nine points and Kristian Mizdail scored seven points.
NP-Mansfield now gets another crack at their rival Wellsboro Hornets (13-3) who are coming off a loss to Troy in their previous game. They will host the matchup on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. as they make the push to the end of the season.
Williamson will look to end their current 12-game losing streak as they travel to Towanda on Friday, Feb. 4 to take on the Black Knights (5-10) at 7 p.m.