WESTFIELD – After a delayed start to their 2021-2022 campaign, the NP-Mansfield Tigers (2-0) basketball team opened up their season with back-to-back wins with convincing victories over the Cowanesque Valley Indians (2-2) by a score of 61-47 on Saturday, Dec. 18 and the South Williamsport Mounties (1-3) by a count of 64-50 on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
“It felt really good to come out here and get a win,” Head Coach Kipper Burleigh said of their season-opening victory over CV. “We couldn’t play on the opening weekend because the tournament was canceled, so that put us at a disadvantage. Then having that game in Sayre moved… So we expected to open our season at home and we couldn’t do that. So to come and play a team that was 2-1 and in their fourth game and we were only playing our first, I think that put us at a huge disadvantage. But I think our kids came out with the right energy, the right passion, focused on our defense and we moved the ball…We got a great shot-selection in the first half.”
There was little to no rust shown for the Tigers, as they came out of the gates pinging the basketball around the floor and giving an extremely energized performance on the defensive end of the court.
Karson Dominick would set the tone as the Tigers would get the opening tip and find him darting to the rim uncontested for a score within the first 10 seconds of the game.
That trend that would continue throughout the night as the sophomore would score a career-high 33 points on the night.
“I was just locked in,” Dominick said of his performance. “We had high intensity and we just had a lot of energy in the first half.”
The Indians would keep things close in the opening portion of the game, with senior Gage Tilton doing a majority of the heavy lifting early as he netted seven of his 11 points in the first quarter.
CV would even hold a 9-6 lead midway through the period, but the Tigers would soon start their first of many big runs on the night.
Point guard Sammy Lawrence would grab an offensive board for a putback, Eli Shaw would get an and-one layup to fall just moments later as well as they would grab an 11-9 advantage.
After obtaining the lead, Dominick would catch fire as he scored eight of his teams’ final 14 points in the quarter in a 14-3 run that pushed their lead to 25-12 after one quarter.
In the next frame, the Mansfield passing and offensive rebounding would once again pay dividends as they continued to build their lead.
The CV defense would start to explore a press defense as the lead started to grow, but Mansfield would do an excellent job of breaking it and finding easy buckets in transition.
“We’ve been working on those in-game situations like this so we’d be ready for nights like tonight,” Sammy Lawrence said of his team’s ability to break the press. “I thought it was a really good first game and we liked the intensity of all of it.”
But on the other end of the floor, CV’s scoring specialist McGwire Painter would also start to heat up in the contest.
With the Indians struggling to make shots, the senior standout took things into his own hands as he scored eight of his team’s nine points in the quarter and 11 of his team’s 21 points in the half.
But it wasn’t enough to keep the Tigers from extending their lead as Dominick would continue to have the hot hand as the offense seemed to flow nicely and he scored eight points to bring his first-half total to 20 and helped the Tigers build their lead to 37-21 at the half.
“I knew they were going to come out in the zone, so we just had to find the weak spots in the zone and attack,” Dominick said of his team’s offensive production in the first half. “We just kept attacking it until they switched it.”
Both teams played to a draw in the third quarter, with Painter continuing to light things up for CV as he notched another seven points while Carter Ackley was also able to drill a three-pointer, but the Indians would still find themselves down by double-digits.
“We lost a little bit of our intensity on defense,” Lawrence said of CV closing the gap. “We got to do a better job of keeping that up all night.”
The Mansfield offense that was clicking on all cylinders began to cool off and the Indians looked to capitalize behind their top scorer’s hot hand.
The Indians would open the fourth on a 9-0 run, where Painter scored all nine points and CV found themselves only trailing 49-42 early in the frame.
But a technical foul on a spiked ball by Tilton sucked the air out of the Indians’ run as Dominick and Lawrence would close things out from the free-throw line where they knocked down a combined 10 shots from the charity stripe as they were able to survive their first contest of the year.
In the win, Dominick was a force of nature as he poured in a career-high 33 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assist and 2 steals and showcased a wide variety of his scoring repitoure throughout the night as he scored more than half of his team’s points in the victory.
“We just keep the ball moving, pass the ball, cut and keep running,” Dominick said. “When we get in transition we get open looks and we just look to run.”
Despite only scoring seven points on the offensive end, senior Brody Burleigh was a menace on the boards and in the paint on defense as he racked up a game-high 12 rebounds with five offensive boards to go along with his two blocks on the night.
Lawrence added 11 points with four boards and three assists and was the hub for an offense that did an excellent job of moving the ball and finding the openings throughout the night.
“It makes us feel good,” Lawrence said of picking up the win. “They’re a good team and we’re just glad we won.”
Alex Davis added seven points, four rebounds, and one steal as well and the freshman looked sharp as he knocked down a three-pointer in the win and a confident-looking shot.
Shaw added three points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in balanced performance for the senior while Andrew Green chipped in three rebounds, two assists, and one steal and Caiden Moon also added one rebound, one assist and one steal on the night.
For CV, they were led by an incredible performance from senior Painter who finished the game with 30 points and nearly willed his team back to victory in the second half as he notched 19 of those points as they were attempting to close the gap.
Tilton added 11 points, Ackley scored three, Glenn Barnes added one point while Tucker St. Peter added two points for the Indians in their second loss of the season.
“Our kids have been working hard in the gym and they’ve been unselfish,” Kipper said of his team’s preparation coming into the game. “They just kept waiting, waiting and waiting for the opportunity. So it was nice to see the way they started the basketball game tonight.”
In Mansfield’s next contest, they hosted the South Williamsport team on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and picked up right where they left off as they toppled their opponent by a count of 64-50.
Mansfield got off to a hot start and the Mounties were unable to chip away at the lead as the Tigers pushed their lead to 40-24 at the half.
The Tigers would get balanced production from their whole unit during the first half, with Shaw leading the way with 10 points on three triples and Dominick also with 10 points on two three-pointers.
Burleigh also had a much improved offensive performance as he notched eight first-half points as the Tigers built up their lead.
They would cruise in the second half, and despite being out scored 26-24 were easily able to hold off the Mounties for their second win of the year, 64-50.
Brody Burleigh led the way for the Tigers in the win as he corralled a game-high 14 rebounds (four on offense) to go along with his 17 points and two blocks as there was no answer for him in the middle of the floor throughout the night.
Dominick continued to score in bunches as he netted a team-high 19 points on 62% shooting while Davis continued to look promising in his first varsity action as he notched 11 points on the night with three triples.
Shaw had 10 points with four rebounds and Lawrence added a stat-stuffing performance where he notched seven points, six assists and seven rebounds on the night.
The now 2-0 Mansfield team will have their next contest on their home-floor as they will host the Canton Warriors (2-1) on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
With a perfect mark to start the season, the Mansfield team will try and clean up a few mistakes from their opening stretch of the year as they look to continue to excel heading into the new year.
“We just gotta keep making good decisions,” Coach Burleigh said. “Make ball fakes, not dribble too much into two guys and not try to do too much. We need to not telegraph your passes and keep our heads up. We can do some of these things better, but for only one senior I think they are going to just keep continuing to grow.”