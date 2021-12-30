MANSFIELD – The NP-Mansfield Tigers (4-0) basketball team continues to excel on the hardwood in the 2021-2022 season and extended their perfect record this past week with wins over Canton (3-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and against a non-league opponent on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in the Johnson City Wildcats (3-3).
In their win over Canton on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Tigers were led by stellar performances from both Brody Burleigh, who notched a big 21-point, 14-rebound double-double on a nearly perfect 82% shooting, and Karson Dominick, who finished with a game-high 27 points, and Mansfield was able to use a strong second half on both sides of the floor to come away with the win.
In the first frame, the two teams traded blows with Canton getting a flurry of three-pointers to find the net as Cooper Kitchen was able to hit two to pace his team.
But the duo of Burleigh and Dominick would help the Tigers leave the first quarter with a one-point lead, as the tandem scored 14 of their teams’ 16 points to give them an early advantage of 16-15.
But Canton would even things up in the second, as they continued to rely on the three-ball and knocked down another two in the period while they were able to hold Mansfield to 12 points to draw things dead even at the break at 28-28.
In the second, the Mansfield tandem of Burleigh and Dominick continued to do most of the heavy lifting for their team as they once again scored almost all of their teams' points in the quarter, 11 of 12 points, and kept the score even heading into the second half of play.
In the second half, the trend continued, with Burleigh helping his team out to a lead as he scored another eight points as the Mansfield defense would start to tighten up and only allow 11-Warriors points in the frame.
Both Karson Dominick and Sammy Lawrence would get a three-pointer to go as well for Mansfield as they were able to gain a slim lead heading into the final frame of 41-38.
But in the fourth, Dominick would seal the deal with a devastatingly efficient quarter from the charity stripe, where he knocked down 6-6 attempts and scored 10 of his teams’ game-high 23 points in the quarter to blow the game open and come away with the win.
Also with an effective fourth was Lawrence, who has been steady from the free-throw line all season and went 3-3 from the line while hitting two other shots to help his team come away with the win.
Lawrence finished the contest with 13 points, six assists, and two rebounds and continued to be a steady producer from the point guard position during the Tigers' early success.
Burleigh finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds and has now grabbed double-digit rebounds in every game so far this year and is averaging 14 per contest this season.
The other leading bucket-getter for the Tigers was Dominick, who has once again opened his season on a tear as the sophomore is averaging 23.8points per game after three and has topped 20 in two of his first four games while going for 33 in the season-opener.
He is also averaging nearly five rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, and has shown that when in rhythm he has one of the smoothest jump shots in the entire league.
In their next contest, Mansfield hosted a talented and athletic Johnson City squad with a chance to make a statement, and after falling behind 6-0 in the opening minute, were able to strengthen their defense and come away with an impressive 67-62 victory.
“We just stressed patience and stressed transition defense,” Head Coach Kipper Burleigh said. “We were trying to play some different defenses throughout, but when you don’t get back, none of them work. So we just tried to calm the guys down and told them they were better than they were playing, and they responded.”
After falling behind, the Tigers would start to chip at the lead and go on a 14-13 run to end the quarter and close the gap to just 19-14.
From that point forward, the Mansfield offense would showcase their balance on offense and stifle a team that depended on shots at the rim to take the lead.
“I was able to watch some film and saw they’ve had some struggles beyond the arc,” Coach Burleigh said. “I wouldn’t say they were a great shooting team at this point in the season, and they might turn into one. But we tried to make them a jump-shooting team and had some success doing it.”
Mansfield would open the second quarter on an 8-2 run led by Brody Burleigh and capped off by an Andrew Green three-pointer that saw them take their first lead of the game at 22-21 at the five-minute mark of the quarter.
“We did a good job of just settling in,” Lawrence said of his team continuing to claw back after an early deficit. “Once they got going and went on a run, we just took a timeout and got things back together.”
But Johnson City would continue to claw back as both teams would take turns trading blows and taking over the lead.
Mansfield would extend their lead to 26-23 on a slick backdoor cut from Dominick but the Wildcats would soon take back the lead on two straight buckets.
After the two teams traded three leads in the final three minutes, Alex Davis would make a nice play at the rim to tie things up at the buzzer and send the game into the break all knotted up at 23.
In the second half, the Mansfield team would start to assert themselves as the more complete team, and in the third quarter had four players contributed points as they outscored the Wildcats 19-16.
Eli Shaw would catch fire from beyond the arc as he knocked down two triples and had eight total points, and the Tigers would hold a three-point, 51-48 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Wildcats would threaten a few times down the stretch, but Mansfield would once again get production from up and down the roster, with five players scoring in the frame, as they closed things out with a 67-62 win over a strong non-league opponent.
The Tigers had an incredible five players reach double-figures, with Dominick once again leading the way with 16 points on the night while Burleigh would also have a strong showing as he netted 15 points as well.
Even with his 15 points, Burleigh’s true impact was on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor, where he corralled 14 rebounds on the night and altered a myriad of shots at the rim that anchored the defensive effort for Mansfield.
“We knew that they were a really fast team,” Brody said. “We switch our defenses constantly, especially since we struggled with that last year. So we hammered that in practices and everything and it kept people out of the paint.”
He also added one assist and one steal and throughout the early part of the 2021-2022 season has shown an extreme leap in play and has been a big part of the early season success for the Tigers.
Dominick also was able to impact the game in a multitude of areas, as he pulled down six boards, dished out one assist, and recorded a game-high three steals on the nights as well.
The unsung hero of the contest was Lawrence, who netted 10 points but had an extremely impressive day passing the ball and dished out eight assists to only two turnovers and was constantly finding his teammates on backdoor cuts for easy buckets as he orchestrated the offense like a seasoned veteran.
“We practice a lot of movement and cutting,” Lawrence said. “Cutting and passing more than we dribble. And if they come over to the three-point line, they know to go backdoor and get to the rim.”
Lawrence also added five rebounds and knocked down two key three-pointers in the effort and has been a do-it-all player for Mansfield this season as he continues to stuff the stat sheet for the undefeated Tigers.
“This win gives us a lot of momentum,” Lawrence said. “We have a lot of confidence right now and we are rolling. We’re just excited.”
Davis, who netted a career-high in the effort with 13 points, while also putting up strong assist numbers with four and grabbing one rebound, was also stellar at working without the ball and the freshman has shown some serious improvement throughout the year as his confidence has improved.
Shaw also added a strong night for the Tigers and knocked down 2-3 shots from deep and poured in 10 points, grabbed four boards, snatched two steals while also dishing out an assist in the win.
Green also added a three-pointer in the win for Mansfield with one assist and one rebound as Mansfield showcased how balanced they are in yet another big win.
“We have a lot of balance,” Coach Burleigh said. “The kids have great chemistry and everyone gets along and likes each other. I felt like we had some guys a little passive on offense and could have been a bit more aggressive getting to the basket…. But I liked the way the guys finished tonig