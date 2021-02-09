MANSFIELD -- The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers basketball team (4-4) have reeled off their fourth straight win of the 2021 season as they upset the Troy Trojans (9-2) in an inspired performance on their home floor.
After an 0-4 start, the Tigers have exuded an energy and confidence that was missing early in the season and now have proven they are a legitimate threat to any team on any given night.
“It says they are listening,” NP-Mansfield Head Coach Kipper Burleigh said. “They’re hungry and they want to get better… Generally we are a program that works harder than anyone else around. We got gym rats and we played in tournaments and played summer leagues with open gyms and workouts. The coronavirus took all of that away and it’s taken a while for us to get back where we can compete.”
During the first half of play, the Mansfield team came out with an abundance of energy as they pushed themselves out to an early 15-12 lead in the first quarter.
Their offensive excellence continued into the second frame, with Karson Dominick taking over as the Tigers started to gain a sizable margin.
Dominick scored 14 points in the frame including a three-pointer in the corner where he was tackled to the ground in mid-air. He connected on the ensuing free throw to finish the four-point play.
The Tigers nearly doubled the Trojans output in the frame, outscoring the Troy team 23-12 and pushing their halftime advantage to 38-24.
With most assuming junior sensation, Ty Barrett from Troy, would have already surpassed the 14 points he needed to reach 1,000 in his career, the Mansfield defense had the clamps locked down on the prolific scorer as he was only able to net 10 points in the first half.
“We had to match their energy and matching that enthusiasm is hard to do,” Burleigh said. “If Ty gets it, it's almost automatic so we had to try to deny him.”
In the second half, Barrett hit the mark halfway through the third quarter.
With 4:49 left in the third, on a driving right-handed layup, Barrett connected for his 1,000th point.
But with Troy still trailing 44-37, they still had a lot of work left to do.
The Trojans were able to gain some traction on defense during the period, but a few mini-runs led by Alex Stein’s passing and Curtis Craig’s scoring, he poured in eight points in the frame, the Tigers were still able to cling to a 54-42 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
In the fourth quarter, Barrett started to feast.
He scored nine points in the frame while the rest of his team found some rhythm as well, and it looked like they might storm back for the win.
After a Barrett made an and-one layup after a steal, the score was knotted with with less than two minutes remaining.
After the Tigers ran some clock out, there were only 30 seconds remaining in the contest and two sophomores made the play of the game.
Sammy Lawrence was able to connect on a no-look, falling out of bounds, over-the-shoulder desperation pass to Brody Burleigh who finished the play to help put away a Troy team that had caught fire in the final quarter.
“It really pleases me that he had the confidence to go up with it and that he’s comfortable taking that shot,” Burleigh said on Brody’s shot at the end of the game.
With just a few moments remaining it seemed as though Barrett had tied it up, but a heads up play by senior Jacob Evans where he slid in for a charge as Barrett left the floor, the tying basket was called off to cap off an intense upset victory.
“We lost a few seniors but we got one back,” Burleigh said on the impact of Evans' return to the lineup after missing the first six games. “Which is huge. He’s starting to get into the zone and, in addition to everything he does on the court, he’s a tremendous leader.”
Senior captain Stein was spectacular during the win, playing as well as humanly possible on defense against Barrett as well as being a smart and controlled distributor throughout the contest.
“I mean he started feasting at the end,” Stein said of his defensive effort against Barrett. “He’s pretty tough. I just try to stay in front and try not to foul and you know, it’ll pay off.”
He scored six points and seven assists to only one turnover. He also added three rebounds in the win.
“Well I think at the end of game I wanted the ball at the end but I also wanted to make sure my teammates still had confidence in themselves,” Stein said. “We just wanted to take good shots and not get too riled up with all the officiating and the coaching and stuff like that.”
Craig and Dominick both scored a team-high with 19 points with Dominick also notched six rebounds, two assists and one block while Craig added three rebounds, two assists and one block.
Lawrence and Burleigh both scored nine points and were the tandem who cemented the win with their incredible sequence near the end of the fourth quarter.
Burleigh also notched a team-high nine rebounds and Lawrence chipped in five assists on the night.
The Tigers now have extended their win-streak to four games, and will have their work cut out for them as they face a busy schedule over the next week that includes a clash with their rival Wellsboro Hornets on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
“The expectation is we can play with anybody,” Burleigh said. “We got a tough week ahead of us to play. Towanda, then we get Wellsboro and we got to go to CV and there’s nothing easy here.”
The next game for Mansfield is on Monday, Jan. 8 as they host the Towanda Black Knights (2-7) at 6 p.m.