The NP-Mansfield Tigers basketball team (3-0) kept their perfect record intact as they were able to pull off another impressive win on Wednesday, Dec. 22 as they were able to come away with a win of 65-53 over the Canton Warriors (3-3) for their third victory of the 2021-2022 season.
The Tigers were led by stellar performances from both Brody Burleigh, who notched a big 21-point, 14-rebound double-double on a nearly perfect 82% shooting, and Karson Dominick, who finished with a game-high 27 points, and Mansfield was able to use a strong second half on both sides of the floor to come away with the win.
In the first frame, the two teams traded blows with Canton getting a flurry of three-pointers to find the net as Cooper Kitchen was able to hit two to pace his team.
But the duo of Burleigh and Dominick would help the Tigers leave the first quarter with a one-point lead, as the tandem scored 14 of their teams’ 16 points to give them an early advantage of 16-15.
But Canton would even things up in the second, as they continued to rely on the three-ball and knocked down another two in the period while they were able to hold Mansfield to 12 points to draw things dead even at the break at 28-28.
In the second, the Mansfield tandem of Burleigh and Dominick continued to do most of the heavy lifting for their team as they once again scored almost all of their teams' points in the quarter, 11 of 12 points, and kept the score even heading into the second half of play.
In the second half, the trend continued, with Burleigh helping his team out to a lead as he scored another eight points as the Mansfield defense would start to tighten up and only allow 11-Warriors points in the frame.
Both Karson Dominick and Sammy Lawrence would get a three-pointer to go as well for Mansfield as they were able to gain a slim lead heading into the final frame of 41-38.
But in the fourth, Dominick would seal the deal with a devastatingly efficient quarter from the charity stripe, where he knocked down 6-6 attempts and scored 10 of his teams’ game-high 23 points in the quarter to blow the game open and come away with the win.
Also with an effective fourth was Lawrence, who has been steady from the free-throw line all season and went 3-3 from the line while hitting two other shots to help his team come away with the win.
Lawrence finished the contest with 13 points, six assists, and two rebounds and continued to be a steady producer from the point guard position during the Tigers' early success.
Burleigh finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds and has been easily the most efficient player from the floor in the area this season as he is shooting 78% from the field and has made 18-23 shots on the season so far.
He has also grabbed double-digit rebounds in every game so far this year and is averaging 13.3 per contest and has two double-doubles in a row in his past two games.
The other leading bucket-getter for the Tigers was Dominick, who has once again opened his season on a tear as the sophomore is averaging 26.3 points per game after three and has topped 20 in two of his first three games while going for 33 in the season-opener.
He is also averaging five rebounds, 1.7 assists and one steal per game and has shown that when in rhythm, he can score in bunches for long stretches for the Tigers as they continue to roll in the early portion of their season.
Also adding two points in the win were Alex Davis, who also added one assist, and Eli Shaw who was able to grab three boards while dishing out two assists.
Cooper Shaw was able to add four rebounds while Andrew Green added a rebound as well in the victory.
The NP-Mansfield team will have a long layoff, as their next contest will come after the New Year as they are scheduled to face off with the Williamson Warriors (2-4) on Monday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.