The North-Penn Mansfield Tigers (12-10) ended their regular season with a huge, 73-59 upset win over the reigning District 4 Class A Champion St. John Neumann Golden Knights (19-3) on Friday, Feb. 13 on the road and snapped their 14-game win streak in the process.
The Tigers would get off to a hot start on both ends of the floor and would display an immense amount of balance on offense where they received scoring from six different players as they started to build their lead.
Point guard Sammy Lawrence would open the game shooting the ball well from three-point range, as he found nylon on two shots from deep for six points while both Brody Burleigh and Karson Dominick would add four points each as they poured in 21 points early.
Defensively, Mansfield held a potent and athletic offensive attack from the Golden Knights to just 10 points and headed into the second frame with a commanding 21-10 lead.
Down big early, the Golden Knights would rally back with Davion Hill going completely nuclear in the frame.
Hill would knock down four three-pointers in the second quarter alone, and scored a total of 14 points while both Nas Dymeck and Maz Smith would hit threes as well as St. John Neumann would use a bombing of threes to close the gap.
Mansfield would continue to excel on offense, and with Hill putting on a show on one end of the court the Tigers’ Dominick would start to get things cooking for his team as well.
Dominick would score 10 points in the quarter to give him 14 at the half, Cooper Shaw would hit a three-pointer as well as Mansfield netted 15 points in the quarter.
Despite the explosion from the Golden Knights, Mansfield still found themselves with a 36-32 lead heading into the second half.
Both groups would exchange blows in the third quarter, with neither team making up much ground on the scoreboard.
The Tigers would get the slim edge in the frame winning 14-13, and were led by another strong frame from Dominick who scored five more points while Lawrence would add two buckets for four points as well.
Mansfield would head into the final stretch of the game with a 50-45 advantage, but would soon blow the doors off the Golden Knight down the stretch.
Mansfield would feast from the charity stripe down the stretch and knockdown 13-18 shots on their way to a 23-point quarter.
Dominick would be the closer as he went 6-8 from the line with eight total points while Burleigh also was big down the stretch with six points in the win.
The Golden Knights would be stifled down the stretch, scoring just 13 points in the final quarter as they were stunned by the Tigers on their home floor to end the season.
Mansfield was led by an incredible performance from Dominick who scored a team-high 27 points to lead his team to one of the biggest area upset wins of the year.
Also putting together solid performances were Lawrence and Burleigh who each added 14 points while Cooper Shaw netted nine points on three triples.
Eli Shaw also added six points while Alex Davis chipped in three points as well in the emphatic upset for the Tigers unit.
The Golden Knights were led by Hill who scored a game-high 31 points in the loss and nine points each from Hanief Clay and Dymek, but it wasn't enough to stop the balanced scoring attack the Tigers displayed on the night.
With the win, the now seventh-seeded Mansfield team now heads into the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs with an abundance of confidence as they face a familiar face in the Troy Trojans (20-4) who they have played twice already this season.
In both matchups, the Tigers fell by less than 10 points to the Trojans and will now look to upset the second-seeded Troy team on their home floor on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.