The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (2-4) have bounced back after losing their first four games and have won their second-straight contest as they were able to sneak past the Sayre Redskins (3-6) by a score of 69-64.
The Tiger offense was potent in the first half and were led by an extremely impressive showing from freshman Karson Dominick, who scored 18 points in the first two quarters while knocking down three triples.
But the Sayre team refused to go away and while never leading during the game, continued to fight back with a balanced scoring attack that saw six players score five or more points during the first half.
Heading into the locker room, the NP-Mansfield Tigers only were able to cling to a 36-34 lead.
The Tigers were able to gain some breathing room heading into the fourth as they extended their lead to 51-45, but the Sayre team continued to claw back and were able to get into striking distance on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter.
Solid free throw shooting from the Tigers down the stretch proved to be the difference as they knocked down six of seven in the frame.
Senior point guard Alex Stein was perfect from the charity stripe to end the game, knocking down 4-4 shots from the line to help his team hang on for their second win of the year.
The Tigers had three players score double-digit points in the effort with Dominick notching 23 points and six rebounds in the win, while knocking down a game-high four three-pointers.
Also with another big night was sophomore Brody Burleigh, who scored a career-high 21 points and a team-high seven rebounds on the night including 13 points in the second half that helped them keep Sayre at bay as they tried to mount a comeback.
Both Burleigh and Dominick have been fantastic for the Tigers so far this season, as they both are averaging near double-doubles on the season.
Burleigh is currently averaging right around 13 points and 8.7 rebounds-per-game and Dominick is averaging just under 19 points-per-game and 8.8 boards as well.
Senior captain Stein had another strong day on the hardwood, adding 12 points and six assists as well as some clutch shots from the free throw line down the stretch.
Curtis Craig added seven points, Eli Shaw chipped in four and Sam Lawrence notched two points and an impressive 10 assists in the victory.
Sayre was led by Dom Fabbri who scored a team-high 18 points and Luke Horton who scored 17 points in the loss.
The Mansfield boys will look to capitalize on their current two-game win-streak in a home game against the 9-1 Troy Trojans on Friday, Feb. 5.
In their last contest with the Troy team, the Tigers fell by a score of 65-46 and will look to exact some revenge at home.