Tioga Publishing has announced their First Team All-Star Selections for the 2021 girls basketball season.
Next week, Tioga Publishing will announce their First Team All-Stars for the boys basketball 2021 season.
First Team All-Stars
Emma Coolidge
Junior Wellsboro Lady Hornet Emma Coolidge was tasked with a large offensive burden in the 2021 season and rose to the occasion as she helped lead a mildly inexperienced team to the District Playoffs and a 6-9 record in the 2021 season.
Coolidge led her team in points with 10.6 per game, rebounds with 6.73 per game and steals with 38 on the season and was one of the hardest playing players in the entire league during the year.
She was not only the best offensive player for the Hornets this past season, but easily their most tenacious defender and could be seen diving for loose balls and causing havoc on that end of the floor multiple times per game.
Lateisha Peterson
Senior Williamson Warriors basketball player Lateisha Peterson is one of the few players in the area who can score from nearly anywhere on the court.
Peterson scored a team-best 13.3 points per contest this season and also added an impressive 5.6 board per game and was one of the biggest reasons for the Williamson girls basketball program enjoying more success than they have in years, winning six games on the year.
Peterson proved to be able to score from nearly everywhere, hitting threes, driving to the lane and getting to her spots for buckets all year long.
Bailey Monks
Senior Wellsboro Hornet Bailey Monks was the other half of the tandem that accounted for over 63% of their scoring during the 2021 season.
Monks was the top option in the paint for the Hornets and scored a team second-best 117 total points (7.8 per game) and also was the third-best rebounder on her team pulling down 85 total boards this past season and was one of only two seniors on the roster and provided some much-needed leadership on the Wellsboro team.
Monks added a tough and aggressive presence in the paint for the Lady Hornets and were able to go toe-to-toe with some dominant inside players on the defensive end of the floor this past year.
Abby Ackley
No player was asked to do more in the 2021 season than Cowanesque Valley’s Abby Ackley.
With a handful of senior players opting out of the season, it left Ackley as the de facto leader for her team, and she responded with an impressive individual performance in her final season in the process.
Ackley scored 10.7 points per game during the season and had a few standout performances including a 23-point outburst that led her team to their first win of the year.
Ackley also possessed possibly the best mid-range jumper in the area and could be seen hitting a turnaround shot from 10-feet multiple times in a contest.
Ackley also was a tenacious rebounder and was constantly fighting for balls against much taller players.
Kiersten Mitstifer
No player in the area gave more effort on the defensive side of the floor than North Penn-Liberty’s Kiersten Mitstifer as she led her team with 3.5 steals per game during the 2021 season while also scoring 6.4 points per contest and grabbing 4.5 rebounds and was a huge part of their run to the second round of the District 4 A Playoffs.
Mitstifer was a pro at playing the passing lanes, and on many occasions would take steals coast-to-coast for layups by anticipating the passing lane.
Mitstifer may not have the gaudiest numbers, but her effort, leadership and tenacity were always very apparent when opposing guards had to find ways to not only pass the ball when coming up the floor but also not lose their dribble as she will pick up players at nearly half court.
Elizabeth Ritchie
Sophomore North Penn-Liberty basketball player Elizabeth Ritchie came into her own as a player during the second half of the 2021 season and was one of the leading rebounders in the league as she pulled in 8.3 per game during the year.
Ritchie’s confidence grew as the season continued, and it led to her having a memorable second half of the season that helped propel her team in a District playoffs victory.
She was able to score 5.2 points per game, and against one of the best teams in the Northern Tier league in Northeast Bradford, she scored a season-high 13 points to go along with 13 rebounds on 55% shooting.