Tioga Publishing is proud to present their 2021-2022 All-Stars for the area boys basketball season. Below are the Top Awards. First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention All-Stars from area teams from this past season.
Player of the Year- Liam Manning
One of the most dominating big men in the entire Northern Tier League, senior center Liam Manning put together another impressive season on both ends of the floor to help the Wellsboro Hornets to the best record for any area team in the 2021-2022 season.
Manning averaged a workman-like 15.6 points and eight rebounds per game and was one of the most consistent players in the league.
On his best night of the season, he scored a career-high in his senior year with a 29-point outing against South Williamsport that also included six boards.
He topped the 20-point mark on seven separate occasions and only didn’t crack double-digit scoring on three occasions as he was steadfast on the floor for the Hornets this season.
For his impressive and consistent senior season for Wellsboro, Manning is named this season’s Tioga Publishing Player of the Year.
Offensive Player of the Year - McGwire Painter
Though the CV Indians didn’t enjoy as much team success as they might have wanted during the 2021-2022 season, senior guard McGwire Painter put on a show on offense throughout the season and was nearly unstoppable during his run for the Indians this past season.
Painter averaged an incredible 21.7 points per game and added a school-record performance where he topped 50 points in a herculean effort early in the year.
Painter consistently was the catalyst of the offensive attack for the Indians this season and despite seeing double and sometimes triple teams during the year, he would always find a way to attack the paint and get layups and opportunities at the free-throw line despite the extreme attention paid to him throughout the year.
For his impressive season for the Indians on the offensive end of the floor, Painter is this year’s Tioga Publishing Offensive Player of the Year.
Defensive Player of the Year - Darryn Callahan
The reigning Tioga Publishing Defensive Player of the Year from the Wellsboro Hornets Darryn Callahan once again brought it on that end of the floor and the best on-ball defender in the area proved again why he is considered one of the best in the league on defense.
Callahan may not have the counting stats that jump at you but has been regularly tasked with taking on the best offensive players from other teams and delivered once again with his diverse skill-set of speed and strength that not many players can match.
Callahan led his team in steals with 45 (just under two per game) and was stifling on the perimeter throughout the season.
He also has proven to be one of the better perimeter rebounders in the league as well, and despite not boasting towering size he grabbed a total of 157 boards (over 6.8 per game) and was stalwart in almost every facet of the game on defense.
For his second consecutive impressive season on the defensive end of the floor, Callahan is the Tioga Publishing Defensive Player of the Year for back-to-back seasons.
Coaching Staff of the Year
NP-Liberty Mounties - Brian Litzelman
With an entirely new lineup taking the floor in the 2021-2022 season for the North Penn-Liberty Mounties this season, no coaching staff was able to bring more out of their unit than Brian Litzelman and his staff.
Liberty was the only area team to reach the State Playoffs this past season and was extremely close to taking down one of the best Class A teams in the State in the St. John Neumann Golden Knights in the D4 Finals, and the unit of Hunter Thompson, Devin Bradley, Kyle Davis, Derek Litzelman and Noah Shedden shattered expectations with an impressively balanced attack on offense and a connected and tenacious approach on defense that saw them consistently compete with the best teams despite a lack of experience on the floor.
The Mounties finished their year 15-10 and played well above the expectations coming into the year and the buy-in from the players was a direct result of the job the coaching staff did during the year.
For their successful season in 2021-2022, the North Penn-Liberty Mounties coaching staff is this seasons’ Tioga Publishing Coaching Staff of the Year.
First Team All-Stars
Conner Adams - Wellsboro - Junior
Stats: 11.7 ppg; 6.56 apg; 2.6 rbg; 1.6 apg
McGwire Painter - CV - Senior
Stats: 21.7 ppg
Karson Dominick - NP-Mansfield - Sophomore
Stats: 16.4 ppg; 6.7 rpg; 1.6 apg; 1.4 spg
Derek Litzelman - NP-Liberty - Junior
Stats: 13.8 ppg; 6.1 rpg; 2.5 apg; 1.7 spg
Liam Manning - Wellsboro - Senior
Stats: 15.6 ppg; 8.1 rpg; 4
Brody Burleigh - NP-Mansfield - Junior
Stats: 13.3 ppg; 10.3 rpg; 1.4 apg; 1.4 spg
Darryn Callahan - Wellsboro - Senior
Stats: 9.7 ppg; 6.8 rpg; 1.96 spg
Noah Shedden - NP-Liberty - Senior
Stats: 10.9 ppg; 8 rpg; 2.1 spg
Second Team All-Stars
Peyton McClure - Wellsboro - Senior
Stats: 12 ppg; 2.2 rpg; 2.34 spg; 70 three-pointers
Hunter Thompson - NP-Liberty - Senior
Stats: 9.9 ppg; 4 rpg; 1.8 apg; 1.3 spg
Tucker St. Peter - CV - Senior
Stats: 11.5 ppg
Tristan Parker - Williamson - Senior
Stats: N/A
Sammy Lawrence - NP-Mansfield - Junior
Stats: 6.8 ppg; 4.2 rpg; 6 apg; 1.3 spg
Eli Shaw - NP-Mansfield - Senior
Stats: 7.1 ppg; 5 rpg; 2/4 apg; .8 spg
Hayes Campbell - Wellsboro - Junior
Stats: 6.5 ppg; 5.34 rpg
Devin Bradley - NP-Liberty - Senior
Stats: 9 ppg; 3.7 rpg; 2.8 spg
Honorable Mention
Cameron Brought - Wellsboro - Junior
Stats: 4.6 ppg; 5.4 rpg
Gage Tilton - CV - Senior
Stats: 10.9 ppg; 28 three-pointers
Alex Davis - NP-Mansfield - Junior
Stats: 6.3 ppg; 1.8 rpg; 1.8 apg; 1.1 spg