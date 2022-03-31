Tioga Publishing is proud to present their 2021-2022 All-Stars for the area girls basketball season. Below are the Top Awards. First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention All-Stars from area teams from this past season.
Player of the Year
Emma Coolidge
With a roster of underclassmen taking the court for the Wellsboro Lady Hornets in the 2021-2022 season, the unquestionable leader of the group Emma Coolidge turned in one of the best all-around seasons as she led her team to a District 4 Class AAA Playoff berth behind her strong play.
Coolidge was extremely effective on both sides of the ball, often being tasked with taking on the top defensive assignment on a nightly basis, and the senior responded with her play on the floor for her team,
Offensively, Coolidge averaged over 11 points per game while also impacting the game in almost every other facet as she corralled 164 total rebounds (second-best on her team) at a clip of 7.45 per game.
She also led her team in assists with 74 (3.36 per game) and also in steals with 74 (3.36 per game) and was the engine of the Wellsboro team throughout the year.
For her extremely balanced play on both ends of the floor and helping lead a young team to the playoffs this season, Coolidge is this seasons’ Tioga Publishing Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Offensive Player of the Year
Taylor Rae Jones
The Williamson Lady Warriors had an extremely thin and young roster in the 2021-2022 season but sophomore Taylor Rae Jones was able to help prop her team up with her stellar play on offense during the year.
Jones led all-area girls basketball players in scoring with over 13 per game and had a slew of big nights for her team throughout the season. During the year, Jones topped the 20-point mark on three occasions including a 30-point outburst in their final game of the year where she netted a career-high 30 points.
She also topped 10 points in all but eight games during the season and also added 1.5 assists per game and seven rebounds per game during the year.
Jones was able to take games over for her team who during junctions of the season struggled on the offensive end of the floor and the young standout consistently showcased her ability to be one of the top scorers in the entire league.
For her impressive output on the offensive end of the floor this season, Jones is this years’ Tioga Publishing Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year.
Defensive Player of the Year
Elizabeth Ritchie
The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties boasted an extremely young roster in the 2021-2022 season and would need to pivot from their success in the previous two seasons and junior center Elizabeth Ritchie was key to their success this past year, especially on the defensive side of the floor.
Ritchie was an imposing presence in the paint for the Liberty girls this past year, and her ability to rebound and defend at the rim was huge for the Lady Mounties all year long.
Ritchie not only led her team in points with 10 per game but was a monster on the glass where she corralled over 10 rebounds per game with over five coming on the defensive end of the floor.
She was also strong on the ball with her defensive prowess, and despite being a post defender she led her team in steals with 2.3 per game and was a disruptive force when opposing players came into the paint.
She was also able to lead her team in blocks with 0.6 per game and recorded 14 total on the season for her team.
For her impressive rebounding, steals and block numbers and her impact on the defensive side of the floor, Ritchie is this seasons’ Tioga Publishing Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the year.
Coaching Staff of the Year — Wellsboro
No coaching staff did more with a young group of players than the unit of the Wellsboro Lady Hornets and John Davis during the 2021-2022 season.
With a relatively young roster taking the court, Wellsboro was able to hang their hat on the defensive end of the floor with their scheme and effort being a problem for nearly every team they faced this past season.
Wellsboro held their opponents under 30 points in eight contests and with a starting lineup that featured just two seniors played an extremely connected brand of basketball throughout the season as they were able to post the best record for any area girls’ team in the 2021-2022 season with a final mark of 11-11 and a spot in the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs in a season where many didn’t expect them to sniff the postseason.
For their impressive job of rallying a young group of girls to the postseason and posting an impressive team-defense approach, Davis and the Wellsboro Lady Hornets coaching staff are this years’ Tioga Publishing Girls Basketball Coaching Staff of the Year.
First Team All-Stars
Emma Coolidge
Stats: 11.1 PPG; 7.45 rpg; 3.36 spg; 3.36 apg
Taylor Rae Jones
Stats: 13.1 PPG; 7 rpg; 1.5 apg; 3 spg; .6 bpg
Elizabeth Ritchie
Stats: 7.9 PPG; 10.3 RPG; 2.3 SPG
Paige Logsdon
Stats: 7.9 PPG; 7.95 rpg; ,86 bpg; 2 spg
Sidney Landis
Stats: 6 PPG; 5.3 RPG; 1 APG; 1.3 SPG
Olivia Meisner
Stats: 7.3 PPG; 7.6 RPG; 1.2 APG; 2.2 SPG; 1.6 BPG
Payton Chapel
Stats: 6.8 PPG; 3.2 RPG; 0.9 SPG
Shaniyah Sparrow
Stats: 4.6 PPG; 5.9 RPG; 0.9 SPG
Second Team All-Stars
Ella Churchill
Stats: N/A
Paisley Nudd
Stats: N/A
Chloe Brandenburg
Stats: 5.72 PPG; 1.36 SPG; 2.22 RPG
Gracie Stephens
Stats: 3.7 PPG; 3.5 rpg; 1.8 apg; 2.5 spg
Jaclyn Nelson
Stats: 5.4 PPG; 3.3 rpg; 2.4 apg; 2.1 spg
Makenna Lightner
Stats: 4.3 PPG; 6.3 RPG; 0.7 SPG
Addison Farrer
Stats: 4 PPG; 2.5 RPG; 1.2 SPG
Honorable Mention
Ella Farrer
Stats: 2.4 PPG; 3 RPG; 2,3 APG; 1.4 SPG
Maddy Mascho
Stats: 4.72 ppg; 2.2 RPG; 1.9 SPG
Emma Brandenburg
Stats: 2.8 ppg; 4.22 RPG; 1.63 SPG