TIOGA — A game-opening 23-0 run by the Towanda Lady Black Knights (1-0) that was headed by harassing, defensive-pressure helped them to a 54-14 win over the Williamson Lady Warriors (2-3) here on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Towanda would use their defense throughout the night in order to get themselves out in transition where they did most of their damage.
They would dart out to a 6-0 lead in less than a minute, forcing the Lady Warriors to take a timeout and regroup.
But Towanda would continue to harass ball-handlers anytime they crossed half court and continued to pour things on as Williamson had no answer for the lengthy perimeter players from Towanda as the Lady Black Knights shut Williamson out 19-0 in the first quarter.
In the second frame, Williamson’s defensive effort would improve immensely, but still struggled to find any shots in their half court offense.
They would finally get on the board as Olivia Meisner would hit a touch-floater from eight feet out at with 5:29 left in the half, and moments later would lay down a ferocious block on the other end.
But even with the improved effort, they found themselves down 23-2 and Towanda would extend that margin to 34-4 by the time the halftime buzzer rang.
In the second half, the Lady Warriors would start to get some baskets to fall as they scored 10 of their 14 total points, but it was too little too late as Towanda would cruise to 54-14 win in their season-opener.
After a slow start to the game, Taylor Rae Jones was able to pace her team in scoring with nine points while also adding six boards and two assists.
Peyton Blend knocked down the team’s only three-pointer of the night for her three points while Olivia Meisner was able to chip in two points and one block on the night.
Gracie Stephens had a tied for team-high 6 rebounds to go with her one assist, one steal and one block and Emma Meisner added four rebounds and a steal as well.
Kayla Burrows added two rebounds and Lena Lewis also added two rebounds and one assist.
Alicia Walters also had one assist as well.
The Lady Warriors had another tough contest in their next matchup as they took on the Troy Lady Trojans (3-2) on the road and fell by a margin of 54-16.
After starting the season 2-1 with three-straight games of scoring over 28 or more points, Williamson has now dropped two in a row while failing to reach the 20-point mark in either contest.
With their next contest not slated until after the new year, they will look to work out some kinks on offense as they will host the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (0-4) on Wednesday, Jan. 5 as they look to get back on track and Liberty looks to capture their first win of the 2021-2022 season.