TOWANDA -- The Towanda Lady Black Knights (19-1) came out of the gates on fire as they used a 21-3 first-quarter advantage on their home floor to bury the Wellsboro Lady Hornets (7-9) 51-19 and bring their 2021 season to a close in the first round of the District 4 AAA Playoffs on Friday, March 6.
The Towanda team came out of the locker room on fire in the first quarter, using pressure defense and connected on four three-pointers to build a huge 21-3 lead in just one quarter.
They continued to stifle the Wellsboro offense and cruised to a 29-7 halftime advantage with no signs of slowing down.
The Wellsboro offense was able to fare better in the second half, but the lead proved to be too much as the Lady Black Knights outscored the Lady Hornets 21-12 in the second half in a game that was never in question.
The Wellsboro girls showed a lot of determination down the stretch, and even trailing big for a majority of the game continued to compete throughout.
Sophomore Emma Coolidge led the offense in the loss, with a team-high 10 points in the effort.
Coolidge did a good job of getting to the basket and drawing contact to get to the free-throw line against a stout Towanda defense that has only allowed 30 points per game this season.
Senior Bailey Monks added three points and Sarah Mosher, Abbye Cavanaugh and Rylie Boyce all scored two points in a game where scoring was hard to find for Wellsboro.
The Towanda team was led by Paige Manchester who scored early and often on her way to a game-high 22 points in the effort.
Porschia Bennett scored 10 points and Erin Bennet scored nine points for the Lady Black Knights as they continued in the District 4 AAA Playoffs.
The Wellsboro teams’ season comes to a close and they will lose four key players with Monks, Mosher, Kiyah Boyce and Kathryn Burnett all graduating this upcoming season.