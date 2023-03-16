With time quickly ticking away, Troy’s Jackson Taylor threw a “Hail Mary” ball down the court to Colin Loveland to defeat North Penn-Mansfield for the PIAA District 4 Class AAA Championship, 50-46 at Decker Gymnasium in Mansfield March 3. The game came just days after the death of Christine Woodward in an auto accident. She was a teacher at the school, basketball supporter and mother of player Evan Woodward.
NP-Mansfield went on to defeat Delone Catholic High School 68-65 in the Class 3A playoff held March 11.