The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (12-11) traveled to Troy and faced off against the Troy Trojans (21-4) in the first-round of the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 24, and for the third-straight time this season came up just short as their season came to an end in a 58-42 loss.
A slow start for the Tigers had them playing catch up for much of the evening, and Troy would use a strong defensive effort to hold Mansfield to just six points in the opening quarter to start to mount their lead.
Junior center for the Tigers Brody Burleigh was the only player for Mansfield to connect on a field goal in the opening frame as he was able to score four points to keep his team within striking distance.
Troy on the other end of the floor would struggle to get shots to fall as well, only scoring nine points, and were led by scoring-dynamo Ty Barrett who netted four points and Ethan VaNoy who hit a three-pointer as the Trojans would jump out to a 9-6 lead after one.
In the second quarter, both teams would start to get things going on the offensive end of the court but it was Troy who would win the frame.
VaNoy would explode in the quarter hitting two triples and netting 12 points as the Trojans would net a game-best 21 points in the frame to put the Mansfield unit on the ropes.
The Tigers would get a fantastic quarter from Karson Dominick who kept his team alive scoring eight points and also Eli Shaw who knocked down a triple, but would still find themselves down big after Troy’s explosion.
Heading into the half the Tigers would trail 30-19 with a lot of ground to make up if they wanted to keep their season alive.
The Mansfield offense would hold steady, with Burleigh and Dominick combining for 12 of their teams’ 13 points in the quarter, but were once again torched on the defensive side of the court.
Troy would net another 18 points in the third with Barrett finding the hot hand as he knocked down five total shots, three triples and scored an impressive 13 points to push his teams’ lead out even further heading down the stretch to 48-32.
The Tigers would play Troy to a draw in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough to escape with a win as they fell by a final score of 58-42 and saw their 2021-2022 season come to a close in the first round of the D4 Playoffs.
In the loss, the junior tandem of Burleigh and Dominick led the charge as they combined for 27 of Mansfield’s 42 points with Dominick scoring a team-high 16 points and Burleigh adding 11 points and both corralling a team-high seven boards as well.
Alex Davis was able to add six points, all in the second half, while also grabbing three rebounds.
Eli Shaw added three points and junior point guard Sammy Lawrence scored five points with three boards, two assists and one steal to round out the top performers for the Tigers.
Troy was led by another outstanding night from Barrett who led all scorers with 21 points and VaNoy who netted 15 points all in the first half.
The Tigers may have fallen short in the 2021-2022 season, but have a lot to look forward to moving forward as they return nearly every player to the fold in the 2022-2023 season and nearly all of their top scorers.
The only starter set to graduate this season is Eli Shaw, but the Tigers will return every other player from their bench rotation and starting unit in the upcoming year.