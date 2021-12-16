The Williamson Warriors basketball team (2-1) got themselves out to a strong start to the 2021-2022 season as they won two of their first three games to open the year.
In their season-opening tournament in Galeton on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 they split games as they topped Galeton by a score of 52-40 in the first round but fell in the championship bout to Canton by a score of 49-27.
In the first game on Friday, Galeton pushed out to an early lead bt Williamson used a 37-point second half to push them to a 52-40.
In the finals, Williamson was held to just 27 points as Canton was able to take the top spot in tourney by a final count of 49-27.
In the loss, Williamson was led by Tristan Parker who scored a team-high nine points while Dominck Everett scored six, Kristian Mizdail pitched in five while Jacob Schmitt scored four and Devin Odell added three points.
After the loss, Williamson was able to bounce back quickly as they opened up their home floor with a dominating win over a non-league opponent in New Covenant Academy.
They would score early and often on their way to a lopsided 65-32 victory that marked their second win of the year.
Schmitt was able to pace the Warrior offense who recieved balanced scoring up-and-down the roster and the junior scored 16 points in the contest.
Parker was able to add nine while sophomore Mizdail scored 12 points in the victory.
Though New Covenant fell by a large margin, standout Landis Stroehecker had an outstanding performance with a game high 19 points in the effort.
Williamson, who has now matched their win-total from this past season, will need to carry their momentum forward as they take on a tough league-opponent in Wyalusing (1-1) at home on Thursday, Dec. 17.