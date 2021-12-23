TIOGA — The Williamson Warriors basketball team (2-2) were unable to break down the defensive pressure from the visiting Wyalusing Rams here on Thursday, Dec. 16 as they fell by a score of 64-20 for their second loss of the 2021-2022 season.
Williamson would come out of the gates with an air of confidence, and even built a lead of 8-7 after one-quarter of play, but the Rams would lean on their defense to flip the script.
Wyalusing came out in the second quarter with an abundance of defensive energy and found themselves in nearly every passing lane throughout the first half as they began to pile onto their lead.
With a full-court trap being sprinkled in, the Rams would turn defensive pressure into easy transition buckets at the other end as the Warriors were unable to crack the code to get their offense set up throughout the night.
They would completely stifle the Williamson offense, holding them to just four points in the second frame, as they burst out to a 34-12 lead at the half behind an impressive 27-point quarter.
Isiah Way for Wyalusing would lead the way for the Rams in the frame, as he amassed 16 of his game-high 23 points in the quarter and was on fire from deep, knocking down four three-pointers.
In the third, the Rams would continue to excel on defense as they piled up another big quarter to extend their lead to 53-15.
Blake Morningstar would feast in the paint during the frame as he connected on touch shots off the glass and netted nine of his 20 total points in the frame.
With a running close in the fourth, the Rams would end the game with an 11-5 advantage to bring the score to its final count of 64-20.
Williamson was almost able to bounce back on the road against the Sayre Redskins (1-0) but were unable to steal a win as they fell by a close score of 60-50.
Williamson was back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 22 when they traveled to Northeast Bradford (0-5) to take on the winless Panthers.
To find out if the Warriors picked up the win, pick up next week’s editions of the Wellsboro Gazette and Free Press Courier.