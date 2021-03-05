WELLSBORO -- The fourth-seeded Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (15-4) came up short in their first-round District 4 AAA Playoff matchup against the fifth-seeded Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes (13-5) at home, as their season came to a close in a 54-45 loss.
“There are things you can take from every game,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “One of the things we learned is we were in a situation where we were down in the end, and we needed to attack them.”
The Wellsboro offense played well in the first half, with Liam Manning feasting in the paint scoring 14 of his teams’ 26 points in the half.
Neither team saw more than a six-point lead at any point during the first two quarters, with the score almost even at the halftime break while Mt. Carmel held a slim 28-26 advantage.
The Hornets ended the first half on a 4-0 run in just the final minute of the second quarter including a Manning layup as time expired, and it looked like they might rally to a victory on their home floor.
But in the second half, the Red Tornadoes made a key adjustment.
While Manning looked for room to post-up in the paint, the Mount Carmel team sent an extra defender to front entry passes.
Manning almost immediately saw double-teams nearly every time he received the ball.
With perimeter shots not falling for the Hornets, and the main catalyst for their first-half offense seeing increased attention, the Red Tornadoes held the Hornets to just four points, their lowest total in any quarter during the 2021 season.
“It’s a learning game for all of them,” Adams said. “I think Liam is going to have to learn to move without the basketball to get in that seam, and I think these guys are still going to have to be able to take the ball to the hole, even though they might not always finish.”
Even with the offense not clicking, the Hornets were able to remain within striking distance, only trailing 38-30.
The Hornets had their opportunities in the final quarter, closing the gap to just four points with a 6-2 run to open the frame, but just couldn’t find a way to rally back into the contest, as the Mt. Carmel closed the game out on a 14-9 run to end the Wellsboro team's season.
Liam Manning ended his junior campaign with his 13th double-double (best in District 4) with 18 points and 10 rebounds on the night.
Isaac Keane added eight points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals while Darryn Callahan scored four points and corralled a team-high 12 rebounds in the loss while playing another important role on defense holding the Red Tornadoes' best scorer Michael Balichick to 13 points, seven points under his season average.
Sophomore point guard Conner Adams also added seven points, six rebounds and three assists while Peyton McClure scored three points, Drew Manning and Cameron Brought scored two points and Hayes Campbell scored one point during the Wellsboro loss.
The Wellsboro team returns every starter and all but one bench player next season, and after adding two wins to their record in a four-game shortened season, the Hornets remain a contender for a Northern Tier League Large School Title as well as a dangerous competitor in the District 4 AAA division.
With the improvement that the Hornets showed from the 2019-20 season to this one, Coach Adams believes that this unit filled with juniors and sophomores still hasn't reached their full potential, and will continue to improve as they look to go from a good team to a great one.
“I’ve said it before, this team still has plenty of ceiling,” Adams said. “I think the thing you take from this is that ‘Hey guys, you’re in the ball game, you’re in a playoff game, don't be satisfied just to be in it.' We don’t want to have a good season, we want to have a great season…. These guys are still hungry and I talked to them and I give them all a ton of credit, they handle things well. These boys win with class and lose with dignity.”
The Mount Carmel team deployed a balanced attack on offense in the win, with four players reaching double-figures.
They also had a notably tough performance from sophomore Nick Nestico, who played aggressively in the paint to lead the Red Tornadoes' second-half turnaround.
Both Balichick and Nate Long scored a team-high 13 points while Pedro Feliciano and Michael Faronato added 10 points as the Mt. Carmel Red Tornadoes head to face the top-seeded Loyalsock Lancers (20-1) for a chance to play in the District 4 AAA Championship on Saturday, March 6 at Loyalsock.