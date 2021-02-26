WELLSBORO -- After the Wellsboro Hornets (13-3) lost in a thriller earlier in the season to the Troy Trojans (16-3), they were able to enact revenge on their home floor as they held on for a 55-52 win on Thursday, Feb. 25.
“This one was really big for our morale,” Wellsboro’s Darryn Callahan said. “It’s big for Districts too, but they beat us at their place so we needed to come in here and beat them in our place.”
Wellsboro came out of the gates with an abundance of energy as they scored the first seven points of the contest on their way to a 15-5 first-quarter advantage.
But the momentum was short-lived as the Troy team rallied back, with Ty Barrett knocking down shot-after-shot, scoring 15 of his team's 27 points in the second quarter.
The Trojans were able to push their lead to 29-22, but the Hornets punched back as they closed the gap to 29-28 on a Liam Manning shot with just a few seconds left in the first half.
It looked like Wellsboro would be trailing by just one point going into the second half, but a half-court prayer at the buzzer by Barrett found the bottom of the nylon, giving Troy a 32-28 advantage.
After the third quarter ended in a 13-13 stalemate, the Wellsboro team did what they couldn’t in their first matchup against the Trojans: Finish.
Peyton McClure made two big three-pointers in the frame that helped Wellsboro start to build a lead but Troy hung around in the closing minutes.
Junior Isaac Keane was able to connect on two big free throws in the final minutes of the game as well, allowing him to make up for his struggles at the line in their last matchup with Troy.
“After I went 0-4 and we wound up losing by two or three in Troy, I’ve been thinking about when I get in that situation what I am going to do differently,” Keane said. “I've just got to be calm and ready.”
The Wellsboro defense proved that they are an elite unit in the victory, and in the closing minutes played excellent defense on Barrett, the best offensive player in the Northern Tier League.
“We talked about it one of the timeouts that if we win this ball game, it’s going to be from what we do all year playing good team basketball,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “If you noticed in the second half we did a great job of coming over and giving help and we started to rebound better midway through the first quarter and getting into a better position to rebound.”
Keane has been one of the glue-guys for the Wellsboro defense, and while Callahan is normally tasked with taking on the best player from the opposing team, Keane’s high effort play complements a team that has bought into being dominant on that side of the ball.
“Darryn usually covers the best player,” Keane said. “If we take away one person, we still need to be ready for the others. Everyone’s got to play defense, and we’re always working on defense because we want to be a team that is orientated on that side of the ball and the shots will fall when they fall.”
After Keane’s free throws, Barrett had a chance to tie the game from the three-point line but the ball bounced off the rim as time expired to give Wellsboro a 55-52 win.
“I think we did everything needed to do to win against a quality team,” Wellsboro Head Coach Steve Adams said. “We had a good inside and outside game, Conner took two charges for us and I think kind of stopped their penetration a little bit. I thought Liam was big inside and Hayes Campbell gave us big minutes. Darryn Callahan played good defense and Isaac Keane had some good shots as well.”
Center Liam Manning had yet another dominant day in the post and scored a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds in his 11th double-double of the year.
Callahan added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists while providing some big plays on defense down the stretch on defense that helped propel his team to a victory.
Conner Adams and Keane both poured in eight points and McClure added six including two fourth quarter threes that helped his team come out on top.
Adams also played some great defense for the Hornets in the second half as he was called upon to guard Barrett on multiple occasions.
He has proven to be a strong perimeter defender, which just gives the Hornets’ defense another added stopper as they head towards the District playoffs.
“I was for sure getting tired during the first half,” Callahan said. “For Conner to come in and be able to guard and give me a little break was awesome for me and then I went back on him a little bit in the fourth, but his defense is really important.”
The Hornets now move to 13-3 on the season with only one game left against Towanda on Saturday, Feb. 27 at home and will be looking towards District playoffs this next week where they will play on either Thursday or Friday.
“I think we still got to get a little bit better in the area of finishing games,” Adams said. “But this was good for the boys and it’s a great win going into the playoffs now but we've got to go out on Saturday and not take anybody lightly because we are trying to prepare for the playoffs.”