The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (8-8) overcame a slow start on the road in Williamsport to give the St. John Neumann Lady Golden Knights (7-10) all they could handle on Saturday, Feb. 5 but fell just short as they dropped their eighth game of the 2021-2022 season by a score of 53-48.
The Lady Hornets would struggle out of the gates but were propped up by Emma Coolidge who scored all six of their first-quarter points but would find themselves down by a count of 12-6.
Sheiana Tutler would spearhead the strong start for the Neumann girls in the first quarter, scoring five points on her way to a game-high 18 during the contest.
But Wellsboro would bounce back quickly, and after not finding much success on offense early would start to feast at the free-throw line where they would knock down 9-11 shots during the quarter.
Maddy Mascho would take the biggest advantage of getting to the line, scoring five points, and hitting a perfect 3-3 free-throws.
Coolidge would score another four points in the quarter and Paige Logsdon would put together a five-point frame after being held scoreless in the first.
Inversely, while Wellsboro excelled from the free-throw line, Neumann would struggle as the Wellsboro girls mounted their comeback.
The Lady Golden Knights would come up empty on all six of their attempts from the line in the second quarter but would get four points from Lizzie Weller to help them keep their lead at the half.
After a 15-11 advantage for the Lady Hornets, they would find themselves well within striking distance heading into the half down just 23-21.
The Wellsboro offense continued to play well in the third with a balanced attack leading them to 13 points. Mascho would continue her strong game as she scored three points on an and-one basket for her team.
Ella Posada would also knock down two shots while Chloe Brandenburg, Logsdon, and Emma Brandeburg would also add field goals during their third-quarter scoring.
But the Neumann team would gain some breathing room in the quarter and after coming up empty from the line in the second quarter would bounce back with Sheianna Tutler and Giyannah Partante combining to go a perfect 5-5 in the frame.
They would also get a strong frame from Lily Reid, who would score six points on three field goals, and outscored Wellsboro 15-13 to push their lead to 38-34 heading into the final quarter of play.
Wellsboro would fight throughout the quarter, scoring 14 points while Chloe Brandenburg did everything she could to help the Lady Hornets escape with her seven points scored in the fourth.
But the effort fell just short, as the Neumann girls would hold on despite missing five free throws they would get two three-pointers from Shanniyah Tutler and six points from Sheianna Tutler to capture a 53-48 win.
Wellsboro would be led by their senior leader Coolidge who scored a team-high 13 points in the loss.
The young core for the Wellsboro girls showed up in a big way during the night, and freshman Chloe Brandenburg and sophomore Mascho would each score nine points while fellow freshman Logsdon would net seven points as well.
Posada was able to add six points and Molly Ingerick and Emma Brandenburg would each contribute two points.
St. John Neumann was able to get impressive performances from three players who topped double-digits in scoring and Reid would net 12 points, Shanniyah Tutler would score 12 points and Sheiana Tutler would pour in a game-high 18 points in the victory.
Wellsboro now will have a tough slate of games ahead of them as their next game will be at home against the Athens Lady Wildcats 11-5() on Monday, Feb. 7, and then travel to Towanda to take on the Lady Black Knights (14-3) on Tuesday, Feb. 8 with both games slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.