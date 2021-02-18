The Wellsboro girls lost their second straight contest on Thursday, Feb. 11 as they traveled to Athens and fell to the 12-3 Lady Wildcats by a score of 44-33.
In their second meeting of the 2021 season, the Wellsboro girls once again were able to hang close for a majority of the night but were unable to pull off the upset over one of the top Northern Tier League girls teams this season.
In the first, Athens was only able to gain a one-point advantage as they outscored the Lady Hornets 13-12 in the frame.
It was the highest scoring quarter for both teams as the Lady Hornets were led by a burst from Emma Coolidge who opened the game with six points.
But in the second quarter, the Lady Wildcats started to pull away behind a tough defense that only allowed five second quarter points and they went into the half with a 24-17 lead.
The Lady Hornets continued to fight and scored 16 more points in the second half but the Lady Wildcats survived the storm as they were able to net 20 points in the final half to sweep the season series against Wellsboro.
Athens was led by Kayleigh Miller who scored a game-high 20 points and knocked down six three-pointers in the win.
Caidence Macik also had a night with 18 points in the win.
The Wellsboro girls were led by another strong outing from Coolidge who was the lone double-digit scorer for the Hornets in the loss with 10 points.
She also added three boards, three assists, three steals and one block.
Also with a strong night was senior Bailey Monks who netted eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Kiyah Boyce added eight points, Sarah Mosher scored six points and Emily Morris scored two points in the loss.
The Lady Hornets have now lost two straight and sit with a 3-6 record. Wellsboro will look to get back on the right track with a busy upcoming week.
The Lady Hornets play four games this upcoming week with their first being an away matchup with the North Penn-Liberty girls on Friday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.