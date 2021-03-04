The Wellsboro Lady Hornets girls basketball team (6-8) was unable to pick up a win in their regular-season finale on Saturday, Feb. 27, as they fell to the Williamsport girls (6-10) by a score of 50-27.
Even with the loss, the Wellsboro girls still claimed a spot in the District 4 AAA Playoffs as they snuck in as the seventh seed just ahead of the Troy Lady Trojans.
In their loss, they were able to hang with the Williamsport team through the first half, only trailing 17-13 after two-quarters of play.
But in the second half, a switch flipped for Williamsport as they went on an offensive tear for the remainder of the contest scoring 33 points in the second half to lead them to a decisive victory of 50-27.
In the loss, Emma Coolidge continued her stellar junior year scoring more than half of her team’s points as she poured in a game-high 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists in a big double-double.
Senior Bailey Monks was able to contribute four points while Sarah Mosher, Abbye Cavanaugh and Rylie Boyce all added two points in the loss.
Williamsport had eight players have a hand in scoring 50 points on the night, with Kailee Helmrich scoring a team-high 10 points in the win.
The Wellsboro girls now prepare for a daunting first-round matchup against the Towanda Lady Black Knights (18-1) who have torn through the 2021 NTL regular season as the top team and not dropping a single game in league play.
The Wellsboro girls will have their hands full as they travel to Towanda on Thursday, March 4 for a chance to upset the top team in the NTL and to possibly move forward in the District Playoffs.