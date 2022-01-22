The Wellsboro Hornets (10-2) rattled off their fifth-straight win of the season on Friday, Jan. 21 as they traveled to take on the Sayre Redskins (2-10) and left with a tight victory of 62-56.
The Hornets were able to hold a lead for a majority of the contest, but the Redskins kept things close at every turn and forced Wellsboro to the edge throughout the night.
In the first quarter, the Hornets were able to hold a slim lead as they received scoring from up and down the roster with five players connecting on field goals early.
Liam Manning and Darryn Callahan would each score four points to lead the charge, but Sayre would keep pace as Dom Fabbri would single-handedly keep his team close as he scored all 12 of his teams’ points including two big three-pointers to end the frame down just one, 13-12.
In the second quarter, it was more of the same as Wellsboro would continue to use a balanced attack to score their points as Conner Adams and Manning would lead the way during their 16-point quarter as they combined for 11 points.
But Sayre would once again have an answer and would get four more points from the game leading-scoring Fabbri while Jackson Hubbard would find his rhythm shooting as he knocked down two big threes and netted nine points to help Sayre keep things close headed into the break only down two points, 29-27.
But in the second half, it was the Peyton McClure show.
After scoring just five points in the first half, McClure would catch fire as he has done all season long and in the third knocked down two huge three-pointers for his team.
Manning would continue to feast in the paint, and the center would impose his will on the smaller Sayre lineup as he piled up six points as well on three field goals in the frame.
But Sayre would once again rely on the play of Fabbri, who connected on another two three-pointers and scored eight points as Sayre would keep pace with Wellsboro once again and find themselves down just three points heading into the final quarter with the count 44-41.
But Wellsboro would lean on their free-throw shooting down the stretch, where they hit 9-11n shots in the fourth quarter, to close things out.
McClure would show off his shooting efficiency in the quarter and went 4-4 from the line while also knocking down his fourth three-pointer of the night to stop any chance at a Redskin comeback.
Manning would finish his night off strong as well, as the center notched five points to close things out for his team.
Hayes Campbell was also clutch down the stretch as he went a perfect 4-4 from the line in the fourth as Wellsboro escaped with a win by a score of 62-56.
Manning led the way for the Hornets as he took advantage of a much smaller Sayre team to the tune of 20 points on the night to go with his team-high 11 rebounds in a monstrous double-double for the center.
He also chipped in two big blocks and was huge in the paint for Wellsboro as they were able to survive a true challenge in Sayre.
After a relatively quiet first half, McClure found his rhythm in the second half of the game where he scored 13 of his 18 points on the night and connected on a team-high four three-pointers on the night.
He also added three assists, two steals and two rebounds on the night.
Callahan added eight points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in the win while Adams also added eight points to go with his team-high seven assists, team-high four steals and three boards.
Campbell finished the night with a strong stat line as well as he scored four points, including four key free throws in the fourth quarter, while corralling five rebounds and dishing out two assists.
Cameron Brought also added one point as the Hornets extended their win streak and tightened their grip on the second spot in the Northern Tier Large School Division.
Sayre was led by a stellar night from Fabbri, who scored a game-high 27 points and connected on four three-pointers in an extremely resilient effort for the Redskins.
They also received 13 points from Hubbard, who was also big from three-point range as he knocked down three shots from deep.
Wellsboro will now host the Northeast Bradford Panthers (3-10) on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.with an opportunity to extend their current win streak to six games.