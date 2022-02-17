WELLSBORO -- After a back-and-forth first half here on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (17-5) rallied in the second half of their Senior Night contest to topple the Towanda Black Knights (6-14) by a score of 61-40 to end the regular season on a three-game win streak.
Towanda would come out of the gates on fire on offense and would push out to an early lead before the Hornets would find their bearings.
Sharpshooter Peyton McClure would give Wellsboro the lead on back-to-back three-pointers later in the quarter, but the game would remain close and the two teams would trade blows throughout the first half.
McClure would be the catalyst of the offense early, and after a few near misses in the opening portions of the game would find his rhythm as he netted eight first-quarter points for his team.
Wellsboro would push their advantage late in the frame to 17-13, but Towanda would get a shot to fall in the waning moments of the quarter that closed the gap to just 17-15 heading into the second frame.
In the second frame, both defenses would amp up the pressure with neither team making any ground with both scoring 10 apiece in the frame.
With the score tied in the final moments of the quarter, Darryn Callahan would find some breathing room in the teeth of the defense with time expiring for a layup that gave Wellsboro a lead at the buzzer of 25-23.
Callahan would be huge in the first half with eight total points while Liam Manning also had a strong half where he used his size to draw a plethora of fouls where he knocked down 5-6 shots while netting a total of nine points.
In the second half, the script would flip entirely as the Hornets would finally take control of the game.
Defensively, they would hold Towanda to under 10 points in each of the final two quarters.
Wellsboro would start to gain some separation in the third quarter, outscoring Towanda 12-8 with Liam Manning scoring five points including a rare three-pointer in the frame.
Caden Smith was also able to add a three-point shot as the Wellsboro squad would push their lead to 37-30 heading into the fourth.
With the momentum swinging in their favor, they would capitalize down the stretch.
The Hornets would explode for 22 fourth-quarter points and Liam Manning took over the game with 10 fourth-quarter points while Callahan added six points and Adams netted five points as they completely buried the Black Knights down the stretch.
On the other end, the clamps would be put down as they allowed a game-low seven points in the fourth and only allowed two made field goals and used a 34-15 advantage in the second half to end their season with a third-straight win and finish their regular season with a 17-5 record.
In the win on Senior Night, it was the veteran leadership that fittingly led the way with center Liam Manning putting on a show in the second half.
He scored 15 of his game-high 24 points on the night to go with his incredible 15 rebounds and four assists on the night.
The other senior on the roster, Callahan, was also a big part of coming away with a victory to end their regular season.
The two-way standout scored 16 points, mostly utilizing backdoor cuts and his patented mid-range game while also adding nine rebounds, three steals and four assists.
Fellow senior Drew Manning may not have scored in the game but made his impact felt elsewhere as he corralled five boards while grabbing a steal as well.
Point guard Conner Adams also put together a nice night in the win and continued his impressive season of passing the rock to his teammates as he dished out a game-high nine assists to go with his seven points, two rebounds, and game-high four steals as well.
McClure finished with eight points, all in the first quarter, and also added two rebounds.
Cameron Brought scored three points with seven rebounds and Smith scored three points as well.
With their regular season at a close, Wellsboro narrowly missed the Northern Tier League Showdown and will now turn their sites to the District 4 Class AAA Playoffs.
The Wellsboro team is currently sitting as the fourth seed, and as it currently sits, would be set up a first-round matchup against their rival North Penn-Mansfield Tigers (11-10), who sit in the seventh seed.
Wellsboro has beaten Mansfield in both of their previous two matchups with their most recent win being a dominating 61-37 rout on the road on Saturday, Feb. 12.