WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Hornets (13-3) almost pulled off an improbable fourth-quarter comeback in their battle with the Troy Trojans (13-3), but 35 points from Ty Barrett proved to be enough for Troy to escape here on Wednesday, Feb. 2 with a 56-53 victory and propelled them to the top spot in the Northern Tier League Large School Division standings.
The loss snapped the eight-game win streak for the Hornets coming into the game, which began after their loss to Troy nearly a month ago.
The opening quarter was opened with two quick buckets from Barrett that pushed the Troy lead to 5-0, but the game would slow down immensely for the rest of the opening half with both teams getting after it on the defensive ends of the floor.
Wellsboro would rally back, and after being down as many as 9-1 would hold Troy scoreless for nearly eight minutes as they clawed back.
Troy’s Mason Imbt would pick up his second foul at about the halfway point of the frame, and Wellsboro would take advantage of his time on the bench by pounding the ball into the paint.
Liam Manning and Cameron Brought would each get layups to fall during the run and Wellsboro would close the quarter on a 5-0 run that brought the score to 9-6 after one quarter.
Moments into the second, Manning would use a slick spin move to get another bucket and close the gap to just one point at 9-8, but another Barrett three-pointer would end the drought for Troy and keep their lead intact at 11-8.
With just 2:30 left in the half, Darryn Callahan would give the Hornets their first lead of the contest with a mid-range jumper that gave them a 12-11 lead, but Barrett would start to catch fire as halftime drew near.
Barrett would regain the lead on the next possession but Peyton McClure would knock in a three-pointer of his own to give Wellsboro the lead at 15-14 with 1:25 left in the frame, but it would be the last time Wellsboro would lead during the contest.
Barrett would end the quarter with back-to-back three-pointers and gave Troy a huge boost heading into the break and a 20-16 lead.
After a slow start for both offenses in the first half, both teams would figure things out on offense in the second half where they combined for 73 points.
Barrett would come out of the gates on fire, hitting two highly-difficult jump shots that set off an offensive explosion for Troy that saw them score 23 points in the frame.
He would finish the quarter with 12 points, but some big plays for Wellsboro in the final moments of the quarter including a big three-pointer from Conner Adams and a huge block from Drew Manning breathed new life into the Hornets despite finding themselves down big heading into the fourth 43-28.
Down big with the top spot in the league on the line, Wellsboro responded.
Adams would open the quarter up with a steal on one end and a score on the other that sparked a monster 10-6 run that forced a Troy timeout with 4:25 remaining.
Wellsboro would continue to push forward and chip at the lead, and Wellsboro’s Liam Manning would start to find his rhythm after missing some close shots early in the game and netted 12 points in the final frame to spearhead the Wellsboro comeback.
Callahan would close the gap to just six points with just under four minutes left on an and-one putback and after McClure was fouled on a three-point attempt Wellsboro found themselves down just 49-46 with just a few minutes left to play.
The Hornets would employ a full-court press that gave Troy a massive amount of problems and helped them to continue to chip at the lead.
With just under two minutes left, Liam Manning would strike again as he got himself to the line for a pivotal pair of free throws that the senior knocked down and brought the lead down to 49-48.
Moments later, Barrett would score once again on a layup but Wellsboro would continue to fight and Liam Manning would knock down a huge mid-range jump shot that, after a slew of free throws on both ends, would bring Wellsboor within one point at 52-51 with 35 seconds remaining.
After Barrett knocked down two more free-throws Liam would come right back down the floor, drain another mid-range jumper and keep the Wellsboro hopes’ alive with just 14.5 remaining.
Troy’s Ethan VanNoy would knock down two free throws with less than 10 seconds left giving Wellsboro one more chance to tie things up with the score of 56-53, but Liam Manning couldn’t repeat his magic on the final shot with 0.4 left in the game on an inbounds play as his shot rattled off the rim, giving Troy a slim victory by a score of 56-53.
Barrett led all scorers with 35 points and was unstoppable even when closely guarded, he knocked down an incredible seven three-pointers and was the catalyst for the Trojan's offense who struggled to get production from their other players.
Imbt and Justice Chinks also added eight points, but no one else on the Troy roster cracked five points in the win.
Wellsboro was led by another stellar night from Liam Manning who netted a team-high 20 points and after struggling to get shots to fall in the first half was unstoppable in the fourth quarter where he almost willed his team to a victory down the stretch,
He also finished with nine rebounds and three assists and put together an inspired second-half for the Wellsboro team.
Adams was able to add 10 points as well, all in the second half, and the junior point guard came up with a few huge plays down the stretch during the furious comeback for the Hornets.
He also added five rebounds, two steals and three assists and was pivotal in the big rally for the Wellsboro team.
McClure also was able to pick things up after a slow start, scoring 10 points on two threes and added three rebounds and one assist in the loss.
Callahan added eight points as well and made some clutch buckets down the stretch and despite allowing Barett to score 35 points was all over the top-scorer in the NTL all game long and made life difficult for one of the premier scorers in District 4.
He was also able to contribute six boards and one assist while drawing a charge as well in the effort.
Hayes Campbell added two points and crashed the boards during the contest as he brought down seven rebounds as well.
Brought added three points and three rebounds as well.
Wellsboro now sits at 13-3 and in second place in the NTL Large School standings, and still has a chance at the top spot despite being swept by Troy this season.
They will be back on the floor on Monday, Feb. 7 on the road as they have a daunting matchup against the reigning District 4 Class A Champs who are coming into the game on a nine-game win streak in the St. John Neumann Golden Knights (14-2) with a 7 p.m. tipoff in Williamsport.