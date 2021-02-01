WESTFIELD -- The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (5-1) pushed their win streak to five games as they rolled past the Cowanesque Valley Indians (2-8) on Saturday, Jan. 30 by a score of 71-31.
The Hornets came out of the locker room with a full head of steam, outscoring the Indians 24-4 in the first quarter behind a stellar showing from junior-tandem of Darryn Callahan and Liam Manning, who combined for 21 points.
Callahan continued his impressive start to the season and was stalwart on the defensive side of the floor, as the Hornets held CV to just four first quarter points.
Manning was also a complete mismatch for the Indians in the middle of the floor and has been nearly unstoppable in the early goings of the 2021 season.
"Darryn truly is now understanding what his strengths are in the game of basketball," Wellsboro Basketball Head Coach Steven Adams said. "You combine that with him being an outstanding athlete, then you see the results of him playing to his strengths. He is playing with the utmost confidence right now."
The Hornets continued to extend their lead heading into halftime, and even with the Indians starting to gain traction on offense near the end of the second quarter, the Hornets offense continued to pour on the points.
A Cameron Brought three-pointer as time was ticking down in the second sent them into the locker room leading 38-15.
In the second half, the Hornets defense continued to dictate the pace of the game as they only allowed 16 points.
With a big lead, the Wellsboro bench got some much-needed playing time during the game and performed extremely well.
"There are some quality ball players on our bench," Adams said. "We need to get them involved in the game and they've been working hard in practice, which has made our first five even better."
Drew Manning and Brought both had strong showings, with Brought pouring in eight points and knocking down two three-pointers and Manning scoring two points and playing a very well-rounded game.
"Drew has a lot of ability, and I think once in a while he hurts himself on his own," Adams said. "He gets into his own head and worries about things but Drew is starting to play with more confidence and is a skilled basketball player."
The Hornets closed the game out with a 71-31 win and their fifth-straight win.
They were led in scoring by Callahan and Manning who scored 20 points each with Manning securing yet another double-double with 10 rebounds on the night.
Isaac Keane also was able to carve out a strong performance as he stuffed the stat sheet with six points, seven assists, four steals and a team-high 11 rebounds in the win.
Also putting together a nice outing was Conner Adams who put up six points, four assists, a team-high five steals and three boards.
Peyton McClure led the team in three-point shooting once again, knocking down three shots from deep on the night.
The Indians were led by MaGuire Painter who was extremely aggressive against the Hornets defense as he racked up 19 points with three triples during the game.
Ben Cooper added eight points and Tucker St. Peter and Joe Easton each chipped in two points.
Both teams were scheduled to play on Monday, Feb. 1 but games were postponed until a later date due to weather.
The next game on the schedule for the Wellsboro team is a clash against the 9-1 Troy Trojans on the road.
For the Indians, they travel to Northeast Bradford on Wednesday, Feb. 3 with an opportunity to claim their third win of the 2021 season.