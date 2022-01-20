The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (9-2) picked up their third-straight win of the season as they were able to survive on the road against the Towanda Black Knights (3-8) on Wednesday, Jan. 19 as they used a big second-half advantage to complete the comeback and pick up the 59-52 win.
A slow start by the Hornets and a 27-point explosion by the Black Knights in the first quarter put the Wellsboro team at an early disadvantage, with Towanda getting nearly everything to fall in the frame.
Towanda would score on 11 field goals and knock down three triples in the quarter as they raced out to a 27-16 lead after one quarter.
The Black Knights would get stellar performances early from Elias Shrawder and Teagan Irish who would combine for 21 points in the first as they put Wellsboro on the ropes to start the game.
But the Wellsboro defense would settle in soon after, and put the clamps down on Towanda in the second frame as they held them to a pedestrian four points while scoring 14 of their own as Darryn Callahan took over the quarter with six points, and Wellsboro would eliminate the big deficit in just one quarter and go into halftime trailing just 31-30.
Wellsboro would continue to play strong defense in the second half, and once again held the Black Knights to under 10 points in the third quarter to give them a chance to take the lead.
Wellsboro would struggle offensively in the frame, only netting 10 points, but were able to use their defense to head into the final quarter with a slim, 40-38 advantage.
With the offense not clicking on all cylinders through the first three quarters for Wellsboro, they would get things going when it mattered most in the fourth.
Wellsboro would score a game-best 19 points in the final frame and despite not shooting particularly well from the free-throw line, were still able to score seven points from the charity stripe and hold Towanda in check to pick up the win and continue their push to the top of the Northern Tier League standings as they captured the 59-52 victory.
In the fourth, it was Liam Manning, Conner Adams, and Darryn Callahan who carried the load for Wellsboro as they tried to hold off the Black Knights as all three scored six points apiece to finish the game off.
Wellsboro was led by a strong night from Manning, who netted a game-high 20 points to go with his eight rebounds on the night.
Callahan had another solid night for the Hornets as well and corralled a team-high 12 rebounds to go with his 17 points in a huge double-double for the senior.
Adams continued his double-digit scoring streak and extended it to seven games with 14 points and five assists on the night and averaged an impressive 15.5 points and 5.7 assists during that span.
Hayes Cambell would add three points and five rebounds while Cameron Brought would add four points and Peyton McClure would chip in one point as well.
Towanda was led by Irish who netted 17 points and Shrawder who scored 16 points in the loss for the Black Knights and were the only double-digit scorers on the night for their team.
Wellsboro will now continue their two-game road stretch as they travel to Sayre on Friday, Jan. 21 to take on the 2-10 Redskins at 7 p.m. as they look to extend their current win streak to four games before making their way back to their home floor on Tuesday, Jan. 25 when they host the Northeast Bradford Panthers (3-10) at 7 p.m.