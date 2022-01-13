The Wellsboro Hornets (6-2) hosted the Williamson Warriors (2-5) on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and completely dominated the matchup as they scored a season-high in points in an 87-31 victory for their second consecutive win.
The game was never in doubt as the Hornets led buzzer-to-buzzer and poured in a game-best 28 first-quarter points that opened the game up early.
They would connect on an incredible five three-pointers in the first quarter with Conner Adams continuing to be a force for the Wellsboro team as he hit on three while scoring 11 points and sharpshooter Peyton McClure adding two more triples as he netted eight points as well.
Liam Manning would also have his way in the paint, and knocked down three field goals and netted seven points as Wellsboro would hold Williamson to zero points in the first quarter and held a 28-0 lead.
The Hornets would continue to pour it on in the second frame, as Manning would continue to dominate the paint as he would score 10 points on five field goals while Cameron Brought would also pour in six points in a 24-point frame.
Hayes Campbel would also get in on the scoring frenzy in the frame as he netted five points as well and Wellsboro would glide into the halftime break with a staggering 55-7 lead.
The defense in the first half was stellar for Wellsboro, and only allowed seven points on just two made field goals as the Warriors had no answer for the size of the Hornets early.
Wellsboro would pour in one more impressive quarter, with 21 points in the third led by Brought who scored another six points, and Manning who added another five as they would continue to push their lead as they headed into the fourth with a 76-21 lead.
They would take their foot off the gas in the final frame, but still outscored the Warriors 14-10 in the final frame as they cruised to their sixth win in an 87-31 victory.
It was the size and shooting for Wellsboro that would lead them to victory, and Manning would net a game-high 22 points while Brought would have his best game of the season with 16 points as the junior continues to make the most of his added opportunities this season, and has excelled in those moments.
Both McClure and Adams would net 15 points with three triples each while Darryn Callahan scored nine points and Drew Manning netted five points in his first action in a few games.
Though Williamson struggled in the loss, they were still able to get a solid game from Tristian Parker who was able to score 10 points on two three-pointers in the loss while Kristian Mizdail and Devin O'Dell each chipped in six points.
Erik Berkan added four points while Everett Dominick added two points as the Warriors offense was unable to get things going in an extremely tough matchup, and were only able to connect on 10 field goals in the loss.
Wellsboro now will look to extend their win streak to three games, but it won’t be easy as their next contest comes against the Athens Wildcats (7-2) who are coming off an impressive win over Mansfield.
The contest is set for Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in Wellsboro and will have major implications on the top of the standings in the Northern Tier League Large School division, where Athens and Wellsboro sit at second and third respectively.
Williamson will look to bounce back from a tough loss as they host the Towanda Black Knights at home on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.