The Wellsboro Hornets basketball team (12-2) continued to roll through the 2021-2022 season and picked up a pivotal victory over the Northern Tier League Small School Division-leading Wyalusing Rams (11-6) on the road on Thursday, Jan. 27 by a score of 64-57.
The Hornets were able to outscore the Rams in all but the final quarter of the contest, with sharpshooter Peyton McClure putting on a show once again for the Wellsboro team as he scored 21 points and knocked down five three-pointers and his shooting helped to break one of the best defenses in the entire league.
Wellsboro would open things up with a strong first quarter that had four players get in on the scoring, and were led by a strong start from senior Liam Manning who netted six points and asserted himself in the paint with his size and strength.
Both Darryn Callahan and Hayes Campbell would add four points apiece in the frame as well and McClure would connect on his first three-pointer of the evening as they held a slim 17-15 advantage after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, McClure would catch fire.
He would connect on three triples in the frame, and Wellsboro would once again put up another 17-point quarter and improved their defensive effort and held the Rams to just 10 points as they started to take control of the game as they went into the half with a 34-25 lead.
But the Rams would fight back, and offensively were much more potent in the second half as they netted 16 points on the back of Blake Morningstar, who caught fire and scored 14 of his teams’ points, but Wellsboro would continue to score at will with another 17-point frame where Callahan would lead the charge and keep the Hornet lead intact with six points of his own on three made field goals.
Wyalusing would punch back in the fourth, outscoring the Hornets 16-14 in the final frame, but the Hornets would knock down 7-10 shots from the charity stripe down the stretch with McClure going 4-5 from the line while also adding a two-point bucket that closed the door on a possible Rams’ rally and lift them to another impressive win over one of the best teams in the league by a score of 64-57.
Wellsboro received another outstanding performance from McClure, who netted a game-high 21 points and was clutch down the stretch from the free-throw line as the sharpshooter has done all season long.
Callahan also had an impressive night in a pivotal game, and the senior poured in 4 points, three assists, and a team-high eight rebounds while connecting on seven field goals.
Liam Manning finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, and one assist and was huge in pushing out to an early lead with his strong start.
Point guard Conner Adams was also impressive in the win, and against one of the top defenses in the league was able to pick the Rams apart and despite only scoring two points dished out an incredible 11 assists in the win.
Campbell added a solid nine points, seven rebounds, one assist and three steals while Cameron Brought was also able to turn in a solid night, recording six points and four boards in the win.
Wyalusing was led by Morningstar who scored a team-high 18 points while Grayden Cobb scored 15 points on three triples and Isaiah Way also notched 11 points with two triples.
Wellsboro is now the winners of seven-straight games and started their gauntlet stretch of games with a pivotal victory, and now will have another tough test on the schedule.
The Hornets are set for a big, non-league tilt against South Williamsport (8-6) on Monday, Jan. 31 at home with a 7 p.m. scheduled start.