What to Know:
Tonight, Thursday, March 11, the North Penn-Liberty Mounties boys basketball team will take on the St. John Neumann Golden Knights in the District 4 A Championship. Here are just a few things to know heading into the matchup.
Both teams put together incredible seasons but this game will come down to the most potent offense in District 4 A with St. John Neumann scoring nearly 70 points per game against one of the best defenses in Class A with the Mounties allowing just over 45 points per game.
The scoring breakdown for these two teams paints two very different stories, with the Knights relying on their big three for nearly all of their points (a combined 61.4 points per game) while Liberty spreads the ball around a little bit more with their entire starting five players scoring over five points per game.
Both teams shoot a lot of threes, with the Knights connecting on 4.5 threes per game and the Mounties connecting on 6.25 threes per game but only at a clip of 30% on the season.
For both teams, it will come down to leaning on what they have all season, with the Knights hoping for a high-scoring affair where the Mounties might have to try and keep up in the scoring department against a high-octane offense while Liberty will look to grind the game out on defense and put the Golden Knights in a position where they have to come up with stops, something they have struggled to do allowing over 55 points per game.
District 4 Class A Championship Matchup Stats:
St. John Neumann North Penn-Liberty
Record:
16-3 14-2
Top Three Scorers:
David Hill 23.0 ppg Noah Spencer 20.5 ppg
Davion Hill 21.8 ppg Brandon Thompson 13. 9 ppg
Hanief Clay 16.6 ppg Colton Litzelman 8.3 ppg
PPG:
69.9 60.9
Points allowed per game:
55.25 45.68
Average Margin of Victory:
+19.21 +15.31
Three-pointers made:
81 100
Players to Watch:
St. John Neumann Golden Knights
David Hill
The second-best per game scorer in District 4 David Hill will be integral for the Golden Knights to find offense. The 2,000-point scorer has been unstoppable this season and is a big reason why the Knights score nearly at will.
If he can find a way to get to the paint consistently and collapse the Mounties defense, it will be tough sledding for the Mounties to keep the Knights from scoring at their normal clip of 70 points per game.
Davion Hill
The top-shooter for Golden Knights hit a team-high 40 three-point shots during the season and connected on over two per game.
The sophomore has taken over the District 4 scene this season and scored 1,000 points in just two seasons of varsity basketball.
The Mounties need to disrupt the shooters to keep things from turning into a shootout and stopping Hill will be priority number one as he has hit almost double the amount of the next top-shooter on the Knights roster.
Hanief Clay
Junior Hanief Clay has been extremely reliable scoring the basketball this season and in a game where they are playing one of the better defenses they have seen this season, he might be called upon to take on a bigger load scoring if the Hill brothers can’t get things going.
Clay scores nearly 17 points per game with nearly all of them coming from inside the three-point line and will be another slasher in the lanes for the Knights as they try to lean on their identity as an offensive-minded team.
Players to Watch:
North Penn-Liberty Mounties
Colton Litzelman
Litzelman could score zero points and still be the X-factor in the District Championship as he will be called upon to try and stay in front of the athletic frontcourt of the St. John Neumann team.
Litzelman averages an impressive 3.4 steals per game and in their first playoff game used his aggressive yet controlled style of defense to completely dismantle the Lourdes team offense in the fourth quarter.
If he can cause problems for the Knights offense especially on the perimeter, it could pay dividends for the Mounties.
Noah Spencer
The engine of the Liberty offense, Noah Spencer, is just two points away from 1,000 career points but will need a lot more to keep pace with the Golden Knights.
Spencer is most dangerous in transition as not only a scorer but a passer and his ability to get out and run against an athletic team will be key if the Mounties want to put up a win.
He averages just over 20 points per game but also is a devastatingly tenacious rebounder and one of the best in District 4 as he grabs 6.4 boards per game.
Spencer is very much a rhythm player who if he can get into a groove early in the game could be in store for a big night.
Brandon Thompson
The biggest player on the court for the District Finals will have a lot of work to do if he wants to help the Mounties to a District Championship.
With the Knights probably not having seen a post defender of his size and length so far this season, he will need to keep the Knights (especially David Hill) from getting into the lane and finishing at the basket. If he can turn the Neumann team into a jump-shooting team it will take a lot of pressure off the rest of the Mounties defense.
Thompson averages 2.2 blocks per game and 8.2 rebounds per game and will need him to have one of his best performances in the paint if the Mounties want to challenge a team who relies heavily on athleticism and getting into the paint.