The Williamson Lady Warriors (2-9) picked up their second win of the season as they topped the Cowanesque Valley girls (1-10) 43-35 behind a stellar 18-point performance by Lena Lewis.
The Lady Warriors fell behind in the first quarter by a score of 11-9, but were able to push forward in the second quarter to capture an one-point advantage heading into the half, 22-21.
In the second half, the game continued to be close, with the Lady Indians hanging tight heading into the fourth quarter down by only two points 29-31.
In the fourth the Lady Warriors began to roll.
Lewis feasted from the free throw line and knocked down six of nine shots to lead her team.
The Williamson girls closed the game out with a 12-6 advantage in the fourth to capture their second win of the season.
Lewis scored 18 points on the night to go along with four rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Freshman Taylor Rae Jones continued her strong season and scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds, recorded two assists and had three steals.
Also with a good night on the floor was freshman Adelaide Schmitt, who pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with one steal and seven points.
The Indians were led by double-digit scoring from Abby Ackley, 15 points, and Pailsey Nudd, who added 10 points in the loss.
Williamson hits the floor again on Friday, Feb. 5 as they host the North Penn-Liberty girls (3-3) at 6 p.m.
Cowanesque is back in action on Saturday, Feb. 6 as they host the 3-4 North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers.