The Williamson Lady Warriors (3-4) picked up their third victory of the 2021-2022 season as they took down the Sayre Lady Redskins (0-4) by a lopsided score of 42-11 on Friday, Jan. 7.
Williamson got off to a hot start offensively, as they scored 11 points in the first frame as opposed to Sayre only being able to muster two points in the frame.
They would continue to extend their lead in the second frame behind a mix of solid offense and strong defense as they mirrored their first-quarter production with an 11-2 advantage in the frame, as they completely dominated the first half with a lead of 22-4 heading into halftime.
The lead would only grow as the contest continued, with Williamson scoring 20 second-half points in contrast with Sayre’s seven as they cruised to the final buzzer with a 42-11 win after dropping their last three contests of the season.
In the win, the Lady Warriors were led by Gracie Stephens, who turned in a career performance as she netted a game-high 18 points and out-scoring the Sayre team by herself in the victory.
Stephens also added three rebounds, three assists, and four steals in the performance as she helped to completely stifle the Sayre girls in the win.
Also topping double-digit scoring was Taylor Rae Jones, who ended her night with 12 points while also racking up an incredible 12 steals in one of the most unorthodox double-doubles of the year for any player.
She was also able to corral six rebounds and dish out three assists in the victory for Williamson.
Olivia Meisner added six points, a team-high seven rebounds, two assists and a steal while Emma Meisner and Lena Lewis each chipped in three points with Lewis adding five rebounds in the effort as well.
The now three-win Williamson team will look to continue to improve as the season progresses and have a huge test on the horizon as they travel to Northeast Bradford to take on the top Northern Tier League Small School Lady Panthers, who sit at 8-2 on the season with a 4-1 record in league play.
The game is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.