Brayden’s Trail Of Strength, a 10k Trail Run/Hike through the beautiful mountains of Wellsboro, will be celebrating its 10th year in 2021.
The event is scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 7 through the Tioga State Forest at 110 Confer Lane off Route 6 in Ansonia.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9:30 a.m with the cost to run $25.
This event is held annually on the first Saturday of August to raise awareness of Ring 18, a condition that the son of the organizer, Susan Blackwell, Brayden has.
The money raised will be donated to the Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society in Brayden’s name. Brayden was born three months early, weighing only two pounds and five ounces.
During his stay at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center’s NICU, Brayden was diagnosed with a very rare genetic disorder called Ring 18, which is a Chromosome 18 abnormality.
Brayden has dealt with many medical issues, such as heart disease, lung disease, hearing and vision issues, feeding difficulties and developmental delays.
Brayden is currently 10 years old, goes to school full time, loves television time and to watch Mickey Mouse clubhouse and nursery rhymes, pool time with his brothers, going for rides on his four wheeler and of course tickle time with family members. To learn more about Brayden and Chromosome 18, individuals can go www.braydenstrailofstrength.com.
For those not interested in doing the trail event, but want to contribute, there will be a chicken barbeque in conjunction with Brayden’s Trail Of Strength.
Chicken halves will be $6 and chicken meals (chicken, baked beans, corn on the cob, mac salad, & applesauce) will be $8.
The barbeque will be located on Marsh Creek road next to the Ol’ Covered Wagon Rides. For more information individuals can reach out to Susan Blackwell at 570-787-3490.