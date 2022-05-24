The Corey Creek Ladies Golf Association entered their second week of competition on Thursday, May 19 in Wellsboro.
Game winners for week's game titled Ditch the Putts (net score minus total putts) were as follows:
18 hole game - Cindy Estep and Donna Lauver tied with scores of 38.
9 hole game - Dianne Ostrom won with a score of 27.
Personal game stat winners:
18 hole low putts - Betty Holcomb with 29 putts
9 hole low putts - Kim Tomlinson with 14 putts
18 hole low gross - Donna Lauver - 87
9 hole low gross - Sharon WIlber - 60
18 hole low net - Cindy Estep - 77
9 hole low net - Kim Tomlinson - 44
Birdies - Diane Kulago #10
Betty Holcomb #9
Chip Ins: Betty Holcomb #7 and #9