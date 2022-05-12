The Corey Creek Ladies Golf Association kicked off its 2022 Season on Tuesday, May 3.
The ladies played 9 and 18 hole game leagues and followed these in the evening with a wonderful sit-down dinner and their first meeting of the year.
The first week’s game was titled “Love ‘Em’” Each player chose two holes on the front and two holes on the back (if 18 holes were played) then added their net scores together to get a game score.
The results were as follows:
18 hole game:
Donna Lauver and Betty Holcomb tied with a score of 15.
Low putts:
A five-way tie of 35 putts for an 18 hole round.
Diane Kulago, Betty Holcomb, Donna Lauver, Linda Nickerson, and Cindy Estep.
Low gross
Donna Lauver with a score of 89 on an 18 hole round.
Low net
Betty Holcomb with a score of 72 on an 18 hole round.
For the 9 hole games we did not have a winner because our By-Laws require 4 players for a scoring game and only 3 were available the first day.