The Mansfield University baseball team and head coach Andrew Chalot have sent a total of 10 players to compete in a number of prestigious summer leagues around the United States this summer.
Chalot enters his fourth season at the helm after leading the Mountaineers (22-25, 11-13 PSAC East) to their best regular season finish in over a decade.
Mountaineer ace Hunter DePrimo ’22 (Blairstown, N.J.) signed with the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League and will spend this summer training for an opportunity to take his talents to the next level.
Leading slugger Assaf Lowengart ’22 (Timorium, Israel / Ber’er Tuvia Regional) and juniors Zachary Shertzer (Lititz, Pa. / Warwick), Eric Gustofson (Easton, Pa. / Easton) and Luke Payne (Shenandoah Junction, W.V. / Washington) are heading to Virginia, where they will compete in the highly competitive Valley League. Gustofson and Shertzer are teaming up with the New Market Rebels and will be an inter-league rival with Lowengart, who will play for the Covington Lumberjacks and Payne, who will pitch for the Staunton Braves.
Sophomore Jeffrey Coakley (Washington, D.C. / Woodrow Wilson) is headed to Myrtle Beach to compete in the Cal Ripkin League for the Sothern Maryland Senators.
The trio of sophomores Ryan Scott (Elmira, N.Y. / Horseheads), Jacob Houtz (Schuylkill, Pa. / Schuylkill) and junior Ryan King (Lehighton, Pa. / Palmerton) will spend the summer at their home park Shaute Field, playing for the Mansfield Destroyers of the NYCBL.
Junior Bobby Curry (Jenkintown, Pa. / Abington) has joined the Auburn Doubledays of the Perfect Game League and will play his home contest in Auburn, N.Y., at the historic Falcon Park.