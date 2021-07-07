Seventy five Mansfield University student-athletes earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete recognition for the recently completed 2020-21 season, announced by the conference office in Lock Haven on Wednesday afternoon, June 30.
Baseball and women’s soccer led the way with 16 and 15 of their athletes achieving the honor, respectively. Field hockey landed 13 on the list with softball coming in behind them with 11.
In order to be eligible, the 2020-21 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
The PSAC announced that a new record of scholar-athletes has been set, with 4,163 from the league’s 18 institutions being named to the list for the academic year. The previous record was in 2019-20 when the PSAC tallied 3,763 scholar-athletes.
With 4,163 student-athletes eligible, it marked 55% of the PSAC student-athlete population. Both numbers break last year’s records of 50% and 3,763. The PSAC has now registered at least a 30% rate for 13 consecutive years. The total number of honorees has increased each year since the 2006-07 academic year.
The 2020-21 PSAC Scholar-Athletes are listed below:
Women’s Basketball
Lauren Griffith, Logan Nutt, Alivia Paeglow, Kenedy Stroup,
Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country
Shelby Alexander, Tedra Harrison, Bailey Morgan, Madison Fox
Field Hockey
Caitlin Beauduy, Hailey Boda, Kalin Duke, Carli Eberly, Caitlin Keim, Riley Kleinfelter, Hannah Lally, August Lewis, Hannah Meyer, Saramae Radel, Maria Tice, Olivia Wagner, Kylie Boyer,
Women’s Soccer
Faith Cameron, Magi Earnest, Britlyn Higgins, Kiara James, Grace Long, Brooke Loveland, Jordan Miller, Stephanie Moir, Meghan Noone, Madison Reinert, Bri Sicilia, Emily Smith, Gabby Swan, Alex Teeter, Alexis Yashinski,
Softball
Alexis Easling, Danielle Goff, Alex Hein, Maddy Jean, Deshae Jones, Shaelyn Marx, Madison Morrett, Lacey O’Donnell, McKenna Russell, Hannah Swartz, Lauren Watson
Baseball
Tony Brown, Josh Colon, Nate Cotton, Josh Farina, Nicholas Ficarro, Shay Gustafson, Jake Haas, David Kilroy, Assaf Lowengart, Jake Manke, Justin Marykwas, Connor Michel, Luke Payne, Will Romano, Colby Shimmell, Ryan Wentzel
Men’s Basketball
Graham Wooden, Scott Woodring,
Men’s Track & Field and Cross Country
Ben Chambers, Rob Robbins
Sprint Football
Alex Dean, Brandon Dejesus, Darius Harrison, Ethan Haupt, Connor Lawson, Marvens Ravix, Kade Showers, Ethan Simpson