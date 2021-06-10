Mansfield University field hockey senior Caitlin Beauduy and baseball sophomore Josh Farina were named Scholar Athletes of the year at the Mountie Awards presentation on Wednesday evening, June 2.
Scholar Athletes of the Year
The Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognizes a male and female student-athlete who have displayed dedication and commitment to achieving both athletic and academic success at Mansfield University.
At graduation in May, Beauduy was named Mansfield University’s Outstanding Senior after a year that was unmatched in the classroom and in her course of study. Beauduy graduated with a degree in biology and a concentration in cell and molecular biology with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
In August, Beauduy received a $4,000 research scholarship from the NASA Pennsylvania State Grant Consortium for her proposal on pancreatic cancer.
On the field, Beauduy was a captain on the first field hockey team to reach the postseason since 2010, while finishing the year with two assists and a defensive save.
Beauduy is a PSAC, D2ADA Academic Achievement and President’s List student-athlete.
Studying psychology, Farina is carrying a 3.912 GPA through 58 credits. Farina achieved Dean’s List status as a freshman, before being named to the prestigious President’s List as a sophomore this spring.
Farina was the leadoff hitter for most of the season on the Mountaineer baseball team that won their most PSAC games since 2010, totaling 11 wins and at least one victory from every PSAC East opponent except one.
Farina hit .232 (23-for-99), with nine RBI, one homer, four doubles, 14 walks and 15 runs. Farina started the season on an 11-game hitting streak, including three multi-hit efforts and a stretch against Kutztown where he was 6-for-12 with three runs scored and four RBI.